Attention, Bengali food lovers! There's exciting news that'll make your taste buds dance. The legendary 6 Ballygunge Place, known for serving authentic Bengali cuisine, has recently opened a new outlet in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi. Now, you don't have to travel all the way to Bengal to enjoy their delightful menu! I had the chance to visit their new spot at Eldeco Centre and try out their exclusive 'Grand Opening Menu' - and trust me, it was a feast to remember. The restaurant's cosy pastel interiors, mixed with traditional motifs, instantly transported us to Bengal, making the experience even more immersive.

We kicked off with the Bhaja Masala Aloo Dum - potatoes tossed in tangy, spicy goodness, followed by the crispy Fish Fry with Kasundi, a true crowd-pleaser. One standout was the Chhana Motorshutir Chop, stuffed with cottage cheese and green peas. And let's not forget the Posto Narkel Bora, a crispy blend of coconut and poppy seeds, that left us wanting more.

Photo Credit: 6 Ballygunge Place

For the main course, we had to try the Kosha Mangsho, a rich and spicy mutton curry paired with soft, pillowy lucchis. The mutton was incredibly tender, and we were hooked from the first bite. The Dhokar Dalna - flavourful lentil cakes in a tangy gravy - and the Begun Basanti were just as impressive. Every dish offered a burst of traditional Bengali flavours that left us wanting more, even though we were already stuffed!

Photo Credit: 6 Ballygunge Place

Though stuffed, we couldn't miss dessert! The Baked Mihidana with Rabdi was a treat for both the eyes and palate, while the Chhanar Malpoa disappeared within minutes. But the showstopper? The Nolengurer Ice Cream - a delightful scoop that won our hearts instantly. If you're a Bengali food enthusiast, make your way to 6 Ballygunge Place for a soul-satisfying meal that'll take you straight to the streets of Kolkata.

What: 6 Ballygunge Place

Where: Eldeco Centre, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

When: 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm, 7 pm - 11 pm

Cost for Two: INR 2000 (approx.)