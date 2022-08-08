South Indian is one kind of food which we can eat for every meal. From the bold curries to the flavourful Biryanis, comforting stews to wholesome Parottas - there's so much variety that the cuisine has to offer. If you are a South Indian food-lover and you are looking for new places to try in Delhi, we have found a gem for you. Dakshin is a restaurant in Sheraton hotel, New Delhi that is offering the choicest delights from all the different states in the southern peninsula.





We started off our meal with the classic Vadai , a crispy lentil dumpling that makes for the ideal appetiser. Other foods on our list included the Meen Varuval which was a pan-fried seasonal fish in a lemon-chili marinade. The Kodi Gajaala was another spicy chicken preparation with onion and green chili. If you enjoy mutton preparations, we highly recommend the Aatukari - braised mutton chops dipped in egg and deep-fried!

For the main course, there were options from all four states in South India. Karnataka's Thengenkai Kori was the first on our list - flavourful chicken curry with coconut, yogurt and spices. Next, we tried the Chanagapappu Mamsam Koora from Andhra which was basically a Bengal gram and mutton curry with tomato and chilli. The Andhra-speciality Kodi Biryani was also on our list! Hailing from Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry was the prawn curry named Natahkodayoor Yera Kozhambu . We also sampled the Kozhii Ishtoo , Kerala's slow-cooked Chicken curry with coconut milk and spices. The bread section had Appam, Kal Dosai and Veechu Parantha that we paired with these hearty curries.

Our meal came to a sweet end with Elaneer Payasam made of tender kernels of coconut in cardamom flavoured coconut milk. So, head to Dakshin and feast on some authentic flavours from the South!





What: Dakshin at Sheraton, New Delhi





Where: Sheraton New Delhi Hotel, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi





When: Tuesday to Friday - 7:30pm-11:45pm (Monday closed)





Saturday to Sunday - 12:30-2:45pm, 7:30pm-11:45pm





Cost for two: Rs. 3,000 approx.