The Piano Man has carved a niche for itself like no other restaurant in Delhi-NCR. The brainchild of Arjun Sagar Gupta, it has brought together some of the most famous jazz musicians across the world. Regulars at the restaurant would swear by the charged-up atmosphere with performances lined up every night. At The Piano Man, music is taken with the utmost seriousness which is why it has become a hub for music-lovers. But according to us, it scored high marks even in the food and drinks department! We recently visited The Piano Man Delhi for an evening full of delicious food, meticulously crafted drinks and of course, some soulful jazz music.





From Asian to Italian, continental to finger food - The Piano Man brings together the best of multiple cuisines. We kick-started our meal with their Dim Sums - the Peanut and Vegetable Dim Sums as well as the Shiitake, Shimeji Mushroom and Water Chestnut Dim Sum steamed to perfection. While the latter was smooth and creamy, the former had a slightly spicy edge. The Stuffed Mushrooms in Nonya Sauce were also incredibly fulfilling and oozing with cheese on the inside. The dish was topped with microgreens and edible flowers to make an Insta-worthy presentation. Our appetisers were paired with the most incredible Whisky Sour cocktail as well as the Ginger Fuzz mocktail. Both drinks were thoughtfully prepared and well-balanced.

Shiitake Mushroom Dim Sum. Photo Credit: Piano Man

Stuffed Mushroom. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Whisky Sour and Ginger Fuzz Mocktail. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

After much deliberation about the mains, we tried the Teriyaki Tofu Bao served with lettuce, green apple relish, and a smoky cheese dip. The Bao was extremely soft and the filling was not too much on the spicy side either. The Burmese Khao Suey in the main course section was surprisingly delicious and had a crunch of peanuts and fried onions along with a burst of comforting flavours. We also tried the Vegetables Peri Peri Pizza which had a great saucy edge to it. The base had the right amount of chewiness while not collapsing, a balance that is often hard to achieve.

Teriyaki Tofu Bao. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Vegetable Peri Peri Pizza. Photo Credit: Piano Man

Burmese Khao Suey. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Last but not the least, we would definitely suggest trying the Home Made Churros at The Piano Man. This crispy Spanish dessert was paired with a caramel sauce as well as dark chocolate. Although the Churros were a little thicker than our liking, they were nevertheless delicious!

Home Made Churros at The Piano Man. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

To conclude, a visit to The Piano Man is a must for those who enjoy live music with a side of some wonderful food. The perfect amalgamation of food, drinks, and music is a sure-shot recipe for a successful and memorable evening.





What: The Piano Man Delhi And Gurugram





Where: Shop B 6, 7/22, Opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung, New Delhi,





and 32nd Avenue, Milestone, Part 2, Sector 15, Gurgaon





When: Mon-Sun, 1pm-12am.





Cost for two: Rs. 1,800 for two (approx.)