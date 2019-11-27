EEST At The Westin, Gurugram Offers Delicious ‘Peking Duck’ & ‘Flavours of Sichuan’ In The City

Highlights EEST, Westin, introduced Peking Duck and Sichuan cuisine in its menu.

The Westin Hotel in Gurugram brings to the non-veg lovers of Delhi-NCR, a delicacy that only a true foodie can appreciate. Peking Duck, a highly popular dish just entered their menu in its most elementary form but with some distinct variations that you'll get to experience only here. EEST, the Pan Asian speciality dining outlet, launched ‘Peking Duck', along with ‘Flavours Of Sichuan' food festival that was held from 15th November till 22nd December 2019. Sichuan cuisine is native to the Sichuan Province in China, and was brought to us right here in Gurugram, with all its authentic flavours intact. All those who missed relishing the true flavours of Sichuan, don't glower. EEST is upgrading its expansive Pan Asian menu to offer these Sichuan specialities as well.





Peking duck





If you are pumped up enough to pay the restaurant a visit, don't miss the signature ‘Peking Duck'. In fact, the restaurant claims to be the only outlet in Gurugram serving this slow-cooked delicacy with the precise balance of crispy on the outside and succulent on the inside. Multi Property Executive Chef Anurudh Khanna is most excited about the introduction of the Peking Duck. “Peking duck is a notoriously difficult dish to cook, so it's no surprise that it's a rare find. Crisp, golden-brown skin on the outside, tender meat on the inside carefully wrapped in a pancake, you know you are in culinary heaven,” he says.

The all-new menu showcases a myriad of taste profiles that the complex Sichuan cuisine has to offer. It features signature specialities containing bold flavours, pungent and spicy taste specially curated by the outlet's Chinese Masterchef. The cuisine's ‘spicy' reputation originates from the liberal use of garlic, red pepper and Sichuan pepper.





Crispy chicken with green chilli





We started our food journey here with their starter Crispy Chicken with Green Chilli & Sichuan Pepper Corns, which had just the right kind of crunch and flavours coming together to present an impeccable dish. Their Wok Fried Cumin Lamb was passable as it was a bit too salty for our palate.





Crispy Prawns with Burnt Garlic Five Spice charged up our appetite again with its crispy texture and the mish-mash of flavours from the veggies the prawns were accompanied with.





Crispy Prawns with Burnt Garlic





For the mains, we were a bit busy hogging the Peking Duck, but couldn't resist the invigorating aroma of Style Sole fish in Sichuan Pepper. The perfectly cooked fish in mild spices levelled up our dining experience.





Mango Sago Pudding gave the perfect ending to our dinner meal and left a refreshing hint of just-went-by summers in our mouth.





If you like spice in your food or are always looking for the perfect duck dish in the city, EEST at The Westin, Gurugram is a must-visit.











What: Peking Duck & Flavours of Sichuan





Where: EEST, The Westin, MG Road, Sector 29, Gurugram,





When: Lunch - 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Dinner - 6:00 pm – 12:00 am





Price for two: INR 2500 approx with taxes, excluding alcohol







