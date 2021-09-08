There's something about age-old culinary traditions which sets them apart from ordinary cooking. These are dishes we taste in our childhood and are passed on from generations, bringing alive authentic flavours of the region which are hard to replicate. The ancient city of Tiruchirappalli is one such example that encompasses a vast array of delicious dishes. These traditional delights were brought to our palate by Seasonal Tastes at Westin, Sector 29 Gurgaon. The restaurant is hosting a 13-day long festival called 'Treasures of Trichy' that celebrates the culinary traditions of the historic city.

Chef Vijayakumar was the driving force behind this gastronomical fiesta featuring an elaborate yet carefully thought-of menu. The meal started off with a Paruppu Malli Rasam infused with coriander and assorted spices. Next, we tried various appetisers which whetted our cravings for something spicy. There was Trichy-special Paneer, followed by a Vazhaipoo vadai made with banana flowers and lentils. Both of these were crunchy and different from anything we had tried before.





In non-vegetarian appetisers, there was the popular Mutton Sukka and Meen Kal Masala. The generous use of spices and smorgasbord of flavours in these dishes stole the show for us.

In the main course, we tried the Trichy Nei Kathrikai, which was Brinjal masala roasted in ghee. The use of whole garlic pods in the dish was an instant palate-pleaser, and the flavours of the otherwise astringent condiment were surprisingly mellowed. The Maravalli Masiyal or mashed Tapioca had subtle tastes which complemented the spiciness of the other dishes well.





The gravy dishes were served with classic lemon rice that was cooked with intricate attention to detail. Freshly-cooked Kaal Dosas and Parottas complimented the feast.





The sweet Semiyan Payasam and Rava Kesari brought a sweet end to our meal. So, if you're looking to experiment with the ravishing food from Tamil Nadu, you know where you should be!





What: Treasures of Trichy at Seasonal Tastes





Where: The Westin, Sector 29, Gurgaon





When: September 3-15, 2021 for dinner





For reservations call +91 78380 90923 or 0124 497 7777