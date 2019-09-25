The Lodhi Hotel, Delhi Uncloaked Some Culinary Treasures At The Chettinad Food Festival Held At Elan Restaurant

South-Indian cuisine

Highlights The Lodhi hotel hosted a three-day Chettinad food festival

A range of South-Indian delights were served

The seven course spread was served on banana leaves and thalis

Chettinad cuisine is celebrated across the country for its ambrosial meals that bring to the fore the deep-rooted ethos of Tamil Nadu's Chettiar community. Riven with a slew of sea foods, the cuisine is a Pandora box of culinary treasures characterised by some vibrant spices and fragrant herbs. Bringing the flavours of Tamil Nadu to the national capital, The Lodhi hotel, standing tall on the Lodhi road in New Delhi, hosted a three-day Chettinad food festival from September 23 till September 25 2019. The avant-garde affair was specially curated by Tamil Nadu's illustrious restaurant The Bangala that let gourmet enthusiasts discover the distinctive culinary traditions of the illustrious Chettiar community. The Bangala is most renowned for its family kitchen, which was rated the 28th Best Restaurant in India by Condé Nast Traveller in 2018.





A Hearty Affair With Chettinad

The expansive seven course spread was served on banana leaves and traditional thalis. Nandu Rasam (crab flavoured pepper broth) and Appalam (rice papads) were offered to begin the gastronomical journey. The exquisite sit-down menu featured delicacies like Ravai Cutlet (semolina and cheese cakes), Sambar with Ponni Rice, Curd Rice, Milagu Ketti Kozhambu (black peppercorn and fermented buttermilk-chilli curry).





(Also Read: The Turkish Festival At Pluck, Pullman Hotel Lets You Tuck Into Authentic Delights)

Curd rice





Culinary masterpieces with some striking favours filled the table with invigorating aroma and irresistible flavours. Uppu Kari (dry cooked mutton with gundu milagai chili) and King Fish Kozhambu (cooked with shallots and tamarind) spectacular classics like the deliciously hearty Chettinad Lamb Chops, Milagu Masala Kaadai (quail in black peppercorn masala).





Mutton curry





Choicest selection of accompaniments such as Pineapple Vellam Pachadi (sweetened pineapple pickle), Gongura (South-Indian mango variety) pickle complemented the meals perfectly.





To round off the lavish meal, a chocolatey variation of payasam was brought out. The brownie payasam was definitely a unique dessert but could not quite satiate our hankering for those traditional south-Indian desserts that are always a treat for the appetite.





(Also Read: Le Meridien Teamed With Nomad To Offer A Transformative Culinary Journey)





Khuzipaniyaram





The luxurious dinner with some heart-warming meals at the Lodhi's Elan restaurant gave us a memorable dining experience. If you also want to indulge in the soul-stirring flavours of Chettinad, you could still catch up with them in Gurugram. The series of the first-of-its-kind Chettinad festival is being held across Delhi and NCR for their super luxury residential communities, patrons of the The Lodhi and members of DLF Golf and Country Club.





What: The Bangala's Chettinad Food Festival





When And Where: 20th September (Dinner) at Golf Lawns, By-invitation-only dinner for The Camellias and King's Court patrons





21st to 22nd September (Dinner) at DLF Golf Club (Members Promotion)





24th to 25th September (Lunch & Dinner) at The Lodhi, New Delhi





27th to 29th September (Lunch & Dinner) at Magnolias Club (Residential Promotion)













