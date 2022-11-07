We have welcomed Italian food with open arms and embraced it as our own. Cheesy pizzas and pastas are a part of our regular diet now, with many of us making these dishes at home too. But Italian cuisine goes way beyond these dishes, and here's the perfect chance to explore it. Chef Fabrizio Aceti, known in the industry as the Fashion Superchef, has taken over Sorrento, the hotel's award-winning Italian restaurant from November 4 until November 13, 2022. Chef Aceti demonstrates his innovative skills and precision technique as he puts together a specially-curated degustation menu that is sure to please even the most discerning palates.





Growing up in Piedmont, Northern Italy and with 25 years of experience in the F&B industry, Chef Aceti has worked in some of the most renowned restaurants and hotels spanning eight countries across Europe and Asia. Never before seen in Delhi, Chef Fabrizio Aceti's menu will take guests on a multi-sensory journey through a series of elegant courses. Each course will be expertly paired with a selection of award-winning Italian wines selected by the hotel sommelier.

Chef Fabrizio Aceti

The signature collection includes Marinated Yellow Tail Fish with Fresh Orange & Fennel Salad, Pumpkin Truffle Ravioli with Parmesan Sauce & Crispy Pancetta, Black Cod Cooked with Milk, Potato, Asparagus & Almonds, Pan Fried Lamb Loin with Baby Fennel, and Eggplant Timbale with Porcini Mushrooms & Parmesan Sauce.





We tried all these dishes and each one is better than the other. We got to experience Italian cuisine in its most elemental form and fell in love with it all over again.





Chef Aceti said, "My passion for good food and the constant desire to create innovative ideas with it started as far back as I can remember. All my life, I have enjoyed food and loved cooking. Travelling and learning about the different cuisines of the world is thus essential to my personal journey. I realized that my true passion is creating out-of-the-box food concepts for top clients in various industries, including fashion."

Sorrento

Chef Fabrizio Aceti's special set menu is available for lunch and dinner at INR 5,500 plus taxes per person, and INR 8,500 plus taxes per person paired with wines. Guests can also savour his signature dishes from the a la carte menu.

