Bengaluru's iconic Rameshwaram Cafe is now set to open its doors in Mumbai. The restaurant is known for its authentic South Indian dishes like Ghee Podi Idli, Masala Dosa and Filter Coffee. Started as a small street food stall in Bengaluru, Rameshwaram has now grown into a beloved brand with outlets in Hyderabad and Pune.

When Is Rameshwaram Cafe Opening In Mumbai?

As per a report in Curly Tales, Rameshwaram Cafe is opening in Mumbai on February 27 at Eros Building, Churchgate. The cafe will be open from 5 am in the morning to 1 am at night.





“With blessings and gratitude, we've taken the first step in Mumbai. A small pooja today marked the beginning as all our equipment came to life at The Rameshwaram Cafe, Churchgate. Every new journey starts with faith, and ours begins with tradition, devotion, and a whole lot of love,” the announcement post read.

What To Try At Rameshwaram Cafe In Mumbai?

If you are heading to Rameshwaram Cafe, here are some top picks you will not want to miss: the Ghee Podi Tatte Idli is a must-try, followed closely by the Button Idli and the crispy Benne Masala Dosa, cooked to perfection. The Tomato and Tamarind Rice is another crowd-pleaser.





If you are in the mood for something sweet, go for the Sakarai Pongal. Coffee lovers should try their iconic Filter Coffee with Benne Murukku. The combination is pure magic, and it is likely to become your new favourite thing to order here.





More About Rameshwaram Cafe

The name "Rameshwaram" is a tribute to A. P. J. Abdul Kalam's hometown, reflecting the cafe's commitment to authentic South Indian flavours and cultural heritage. The brand is built on celebrating tradition and serving pure vegetarian food.





Rameshwaram Cafe has become one of India's biggest South Indian restaurants, churning out 15,000 to 20,000 idlis and dosas daily. All dishes here are prepared with pure ghee. After cooking, the finished product is generously topped with more ghee. While the queue might be long, your order reaches your table at express speed. The food is served traditionally on a banana leaf.





All in all, the vibe is about sharing a taste of South India's rich culture, one idli at a time.









