In a shocking turn of events, a woman has come forward with a disturbing claim about eggs. In a now-viral Instagram video, she shows plastic-like substances inside Eggoz eggs after boiling them. She revealed that she had purchased the eggs from Zepto. In the video, the woman alleges that after boiling the eggs, she found yellow, thread-like plastic strands emerging from inside instead of yolk. "Until now, we had only heard that fake or plastic eggs were being sold in the market, but today I witnessed an example in my own home. I ordered Eggoz Everyday brand eggs from Zepto, and as soon as I put them on to boil, instead of yolk, plastic started coming out from inside," she shared in Hindi.





"You can see in the video yourself that plastic is coming out in the form of noodles. Each egg has the Eggoz Everyday stamp. Look at how plastic fake eggs are reaching our homes," the woman added, pointing at the cracked eggs. The woman also expressed gratitude that one of the eggs had burst, revealing its true contents. She added, "This is what we are buying today. If they had been cooked differently, we might not even have realised we were consuming plastic. These boiled eggs burst, and that is how we found out it was plastic."





She ends the video by wondering, "If this is the condition of such big brands today, what is even left that is safe to eat?" She captioned the video, "Eggoz Everyday ke eggs mein plastic, please be careful," and later added in the comments, "Please, everyone, check your eggs properly before eating. Safety first."

Check out the full video below:

Responding to the growing concern about the quality of packaged eggs sold by Eggoz, a representative from the brand's official Instagram handle wrote in the comments section, "We're really sorry to hear about your experience and completely understand your concern. This is not the kind of situation we ever want our customers to face."





They added, "Kindly DM us your contact information, and our customer support team will connect with you to resolve this at the earliest. Thank you for bringing this to our attention."





Despite the brand's response, the video has raised concerns about food safety.





One user asked, "Why don't you buy from local poultry shops where fresh stock arrives daily? Why rely on these brands?"





Another commented, "Sab se ganda brand (The worst brand - Eggoz)."





Someone else wrote, "This is true. I have stopped ordering eggs from Eggoz."





"Local shops are much more reliable," read another comment.





A user also noted, "Go to your local vendors. This whole online thing is a way to disconnect us from our food."





What are your thoughts on buying eggs through online platforms? Let us know in the comments below!