Cafe Delhi Heights, known for its culinary ingenuity and inventive dining experiences, has unveiled its latest masterpiece, Ikigai. Situated in the heart of the city, Ikigai encapsulates the essence of 'a reason for being' with a delightful fusion of simplicity, diversity, and culinary excellence.





A Culinary Philosophy Rooted in Holistic Living





Ikigai's culinary ethos revolves around five fundamental pillars: holistic living, premium ingredients, sustainability, traditional techniques, and a seamless fusion of taste and health. This ethos is vividly reflected in each meticulously crafted dish, where flavour meets consciousness in a harmonious marriage.

Ambience: A Serene Oasis





Beyond its culinary offerings, Ikigai's ambience serves as an oasis of tranquillity. Soft, natural tones and gentle lighting envelop diners in a sense of peace and contemplation, while the expansive library beckons guests to immerse themselves in a world of literature. This carefully curated ambience elevates the dining experience, fostering moments of introspection and connection amidst the hustle and bustle of city life.

A Gastronomic Journey of Delight





The menu at Ikigai, curated by Cafe Delhi Heights' culinary team, offers a diverse selection of gourmet breakfast options, tantalising appetizers, and delectable mains. I started the meal with Crunchy Calamari. It really was crunchy and calamari was well cooked and flavoured deliciously. Chicken Piccata was also good. Subtle flavours and good texture made this another appetiser worth having. It worked up my appetite for more. The Polenta, adorned with fresh veggies like broccoli, delivers a delightful symphony of textures and flavours, leaving a lasting impression on the palate. The dish was light on the stomach but big on the taste. While we relished all this food with our amazing cocktail - Whisky Sour - my child happily dug into the pan-fried noodles which she really enjoyed.



A Sweet Farewell





No culinary journey is complete without a sweet finale, and Ikigai delivered with its Hot Cocoa Souffle paired with tart strawberries. The whole plate was wiped off within minutes. It was heavenly.







With its diverse menu, serene ambience, and great food, Ikigai gave me a memorable dining experience.

