The food scene in the capital is always changing. Each day, we see new eateries popping up, catering to diverse tastes. One such noteworthy addition is Begam, situated in the bustling Defence Colony area of South Delhi. It boasts delectable Mediterranean dishes and a variety of global favourites. As soon as you enter, the striking red décor with white details captivates you. We had the pleasure of dining there recently and were impressed by how effortlessly it combines traditional flavours with contemporary twists. Read on to discover what dishes we sampled and why you should too.

We began our meal with beverages from their signature cocktail section on the menu. Our initial choice was the Spicy Mango Margarita, which provided an excellent balance of sweet and spicy flavours. We thoroughly enjoyed its taste and highly recommend it to all mango enthusiasts. Following that, we selected the Pink Lady Sour, a gin-based cocktail featuring dragon fruit chunks, basil leaves, and egg. This drink was also delightful and refreshing, setting the perfect tone for us to indulge in some appetisers.

Photo Credit: Begam

For our first appetiser, we chose Jawaneh - sauteed chicken wing lollipops flavoured with lemon, parsley, tomato, and tahini. They were perfectly juicy and satisfied our palates to the core. Our next pick was the Hummus Basar, which we fell in love with at the first bite. The hummus was super smooth and creamy, and the ground lamb on top made for the perfect combination. We also indulged in their Chicken Beyti Kebab, which was an absolute delight.

By now, our stomachs were quite full, but we couldn't resist trying something from their exciting main course menu. We settled on their wood-fired pizza - Farmer's Fare. The crust of the pizza was delightfully crispy, but we felt it could have been more flavourful and had a bit more cheese. To conclude our meal on a sweet note, we chose the Basque Cheesecake and were not disappointed. We loved its richness and density, though we found it slightly dry and thought it could have had a smoother texture.

Photo Credit: Begam

Overall, we had a wonderful dining experience at Begam and highly recommend it to all you foodies out there. It's the perfect spot to unwind with your family and friends over the weekend.

What: Begam

Where: Third Floor, Block D, Defence Colony, New Delhi

When: 12 noon - 1:30 am

Cost For Two: INR 3500 (approx)