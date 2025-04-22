There's something magnetic about Latin American culture - its rhythms, its colours, and especially its flavours. I found all of that and more during a recent dinner at Latoya, a newly opened Latin American restaurant and bar at Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar. Created by Manifest Hospitality (the folks behind some of Delhi's most innovative F&B concepts), Latoya promises an immersive culinary journey - and it absolutely delivers.





The Ambience:

I visited on a weekend evening, and the place was buzzing with energy. A live Latin music performance set the perfect mood - upbeat, soulful, and full of life. The outdoor seating area felt like a hidden garden, cosy and lush with greenery. Inside, the ambience was chic and upscale, with a long, well-stocked bar that immediately drew attention.





The Cocktails:

Latoya's bar menu is full of Latin American spirits like rum, tequila, agave, and pisco. I tried the Papi Chulo - a tequila-based cocktail that was smooth, citrusy, and bold, just like the name suggests. The Inca, made with pisco, was refreshing and nuanced, while El Dorado, a whisky-based concoction, had a warm and spicy finish that I loved. The Hot Toddy, however, fell a bit flat for me - it lacked the punch I was hoping for. Still, the cocktails were beautifully presented and thoughtfully crafted, matching the vibe of the space effortlessly.

The Food:

The menu reflects Latin America's rich and varied culinary landscape, from the coasts of Peru to the steakhouses of Argentina. I started with the Brazilian Cheese Bread - soft, cheesy, and served with three vibrant dips. It was addictive. The Lamb Chops were flavourful and well-cooked, but the real winner of the night was the Trio of Ceviche. With prawns, sea bass, and tuna, it was fresh, tangy, and absolutely satisfying.

And then came the desserts - true showstoppers. The Rose & Berry Tres Leche was a delicate balance of floral and fruity, while Chocolate, Berries and Chillies surprised me with its complexity and boldness. Both were as stunning to look at as they were to eat.





The Vibe:

It's not your average high-energy bar or noisy cafe. Instead, it offers an elevated late-night dining experience - refined, flavour-forward, and intimate. Perfect for those who enjoy slow sips, meaningful conversations, and global flavours under soft lighting.





Latoya brings the soul of Latin America to Delhi in a way that feels fresh, authentic, and deeply satisfying. Latoya deserves a spot on your must-visit list.