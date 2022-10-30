South Indian food has always been one of the most comforting choices for us. Be it for breakfast, lunch or dinner - we could always enjoy the wonderful dishes endlessly. Indian diners are now keen to explore food beyond the usual Idli-Dosa-Sambhar and this is exactly where restaurants like Thalaivar come into the picture. Touted to be, 'The Boss Of South Indian Food', Thalaivar has already made its mark in Worldmark, Sector 65, Gurgaon. The restaurant has recently opened its doors for South Indian food lovers in M-block market in South Delhi's popular GK-2 area.





Located on the second floor of the building, Thalaivar is easily accessible for foodies in the city. The moment you walk into the restaurant, the vibrant interiors will mesmerise and enthrall you at the same time. Stunning artworks featuring beautiful South-style motifs, plenty of indoor plants, and of course, the bright blue walls will absorb you instantly. You can choose from an array of dishes from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala while listening to some popular hits from these states.

Tapioca and Banana Chips at Thalaivar. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Dahi Vada at Thalaivar. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

We started off our meal at Thalaivar with the classic Dahi Vada and T amarind Rasam with Poppadum. Some tapioca and banana chips were also served alongside flavourful chutneys such as tomato, mint, beetroot and peanut chutney. Next on our list was the fusion dish Idli Manchurian , which definitely brought together the best of both worlds. A special mention also for the refreshing drinks - Kokum Crush, Thalaivar Lemonade and Kala Khatta .

Idli Manchurian at Thalaivar. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Kokum Crush, Kala Khatta and Thalaivar Lemonade. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

In the mains, we would definitely recommend going for the Mysore Masala Dosa which was crisp and browned to perfection. The Vegetable Parotta Roll is also ideal if you want to fill up your tummy with something more substantial. You must also sample the light and fluffy Appam served with Veg Ishtoo - a comforting combination we could devour endlessly!

Vegetable Parotta Roll. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Appam and Parotta with Ishtoo at Thalaivar. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Lastly, finish your meal off with the Achhu Murukku with ice cream as well as the traditional Filter Coffee .

Achhu Murukku with ice cream. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

So, head to Thalaivar for a South Indian meal that promises to keep you coming back for more!





What: Thalaivar - The Boss Of South Indian Food





Where: M Block, GK-2, New Delhi and Worldmark, Sector 65, Gurugram





When: 11am - 11pm





Cost for two: Rs. 1,000 for two (approx.)