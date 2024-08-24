Kebabs and rolls seem to be staple orders for many foodies on delivery apps. Their convenience, versatility, scope of customisation and standard level of deliciousness are among the reasons for their popularity. When we heard that Lucknowee (one of Impresario's cloud kitchen brands) revamped its menu to introduce more such treats, we were curious to know how they turned out. We recently had the chance to taste some of its signature offerings in Mumbai. Read our full review below:





Among the vegetarian appetisers, we relished the Achari Paneer Tikka. It arrived as a generous portion of succulent yellow triangles. The tanginess of the Achari flavour was well-balanced, allowing the paneer to shine too. Among the non-vegetarian starters, we had to begin with a classic mutton kebab: Galauti Kebab with Ulta Tawa Paratha. The first two bites won us over. Lucknowee nailed the spices' complex aromas and the meat's required melt-in-the-mouth tenderness. Paired with the nawabi paratha, it makes for a regal treat.

We tried Lucknowee's signature rolls next, which also feature this type of paratha. We especially loved the peppery and minty Chakori Murg Tikka Roll. The Butter Chicken Tikka Roll captured the flavours of the beloved dish without overwhelming you with gravy. In both cases, we appreciated the smokiness of the tikka and the softness of the meat (indicating a good marination). For vegetarians, we recommend the Hara Bhara Kebab Roll which felt indulgent and wholesome to us at the same time. The rolls come with a hari (green chutney) and a unique yellow (peeli) chilli chutney.

We were impressed by the size and composition of all the rolls. The use of ulta tawa paratha - instead of the regular roti/ naan/ laccha paratha options - made them stand out for a few reasons. Firstly, it complemented the rich aromas of the stuffing. Secondly, the texture of the paratha was softly flaky yet solid and did not turn chewy even after some time had passed. Considering these delights are only available via delivery, the latter was especially significant. We can easily see ourselves ordering them in for a filling office lunch or a fuss-free dinner at home.

Lucknowee has a wide range of veg and non-veg mains. We enjoyed the Bhuna Gosht Biryani, which delivered layers of delicious flavour with every bite. It had several of the hallmarks of a crowd favourite biryani, making it a great choice for a party. If you're craving something sweet, know that dessert is not necessarily an afterthought at this cloud kitchen. Although there are limited choices, the ones we tasted were too scrumptious to skip. We were pleased to find that the Pineapple Halwa surpassed a simple sheera. It had a consistency closer to festive mithai like barfi, thanks to the use of mawa. The Phirni is a reliable option, and there were no complaints from our end. As proven since the beginning of our meal, Lucknowee has a good grasp of the classics.

We noted that the cloud kitchen does not use plastic packaging. Most of our dishes were packed thoughtfully and were not compromised even after a longer commute.





Lucknowee is currently available for home delivery through online platforms DotPe, Zomato and Swiggy across select locations in Mumbai (in and around Lower Parel, Khar, Versova, and Powai), and Bengaluru (in and around Sarjapur, New BEL Road, Hebbal, Koramangala, and Indiranagar) between 11 am to midnight. Our meal was from the kitchen in Khar.