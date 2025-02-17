As a food lover always on the lookout for exciting dining experiences, I was thrilled to visit 689 - Six Eighty Nine, the latest offering from The Quorum in Gurugram. Amid the bustling Two Horizon Centre, its location is a big plus. Tucked within India's first homegrown private members' lifestyle club, this new open-to-all restaurant promises an Asian culinary experience unlike any other-featuring a live robata grill, a vibrant cocktail menu, and a thoughtfully curated selection of authentic dishes. Chef Jayraj Chandani, who has travelled extensively across Southeast Asian countries to experience and understand local flavours, has masterfully crafted a unique inaugural menu that features a blend of classic dishes alongside signature creations.

From the moment I stepped in, the warm lighting and elegant interiors set the mood for an unforgettable evening. I was seated near the open kitchen, where the sight of chefs masterfully handling the robata grill and teppanyaki plates immediately built anticipation for what was to come.





Cocktails That Set the Tone

I started my meal with the 689-TINI, a vodka-based cocktail infused with lemongrass. The citrusy freshness and subtle sweetness made it a perfect way to begin the evening. Curious to explore more, I also tried Sunrise Between North & East, a beautifully balanced drink that combined fruity and herbal notes effortlessly.

The cooking techniques at 689 draw heavily on Japanese traditions, particularly 'Robatayaki' (fireside grilling) and 'Teppanyaki' (metal plate cooking). 689 derives its unique name from the bamboo skewers of varying lengths, traditionally used in Robatayaki. In a nod to this heritage, the restaurant features skewers measuring 6, 8, and 9 inches, giving it the distinctive name "689 - Six Eighty Nine

Eager to dive into the robata grill specials, I began with Satay Kambing - minced lamb skewered onto sugarcane sticks. The combination of smoky lamb with a mild sweetness from the sugarcane was an absolute revelation. For a more adventurous choice, I opted for the Flame-Kissed Avocado - a charred avocado dish with an irresistible smoky flavour. The contrast of the creamy avocado with the fire-roasted outer layer made it one of the evening's standout dishes.

Satay Kambing - 689

Flame-Kissed Avocado - 689







Another highlight was the Au Naturel Grilled Prawns. Though slightly chewy, the freshness and delicate seasoning elevated the dish beautifully. Burnt Citrus Teriyaki Chicken was flavourful with the perfect texture. But I loved it without the orange slices the dish was paired with.

Burnt Citrus Teriyaki Chicken

Sushi Extravaganza

No visit to an Asian restaurant is complete without sushi, and 689's selection did not disappoint. I indulged in the Spicy Tuna Roll, Ebi Tempura Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll, and California Roll. Each bite was bursting with flavour, and the freshness of the ingredients was evident.

Other dishes I liked were Nasi Goreng Prawns, a well-balanced dish that paired fragrant rice with perfectly cooked prawns and the Massaman New Zealand Lamb Chops which were tender and tasty.





Ending on a Sweet Note

Desserts at 689 are a must-try, and I was completely blown away by the Yuzu Creme Brulee- a luscious, citrus-infused treat with a perfect caramelised top. The Sakura was another delightful end to an exquisite meal, combining delicate floral notes with a creamy texture.





My experience at 689 was indulgent and fulfilling. The combination of live cooking, exceptional hospitality, and a well-crafted menu made this dining experience truly memorable. If you appreciate Asian flavours, smoky robata grill dishes, and innovative cocktails, this is the place to be. I can't wait to return for another round of Robatayaki, sushi, and of course, that divine 'The Sakura'.

