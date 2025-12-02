There are restaurants you visit for a meal, and then there are places you walk into and instantly feel the pulse of a city. Mirove Artisanal Kitchen belongs to the latter. Tucked into the lanes of C-Scheme, it blends Jaipur's poetic past with an almost sculptural sense of modernity - the kind that quietly draws you in rather than demanding attention. The first few minutes here aren't about the food at all; they're about taking in the play of light, elegant geometry, and the bold yet surprisingly calming pink-toned design. It's Jaipur, but turned inward - slower, softer, and deeply considered.

Thoughtful Architecture Rooted In Jaipur

Spread across 800 square metres, Mirove's design is crafted as an ode to the city's architectural soul. Its striking facade and interiors are deeply inspired by the structured geometry of Jantar Mantar, and the chromatic identity of the Pink City - rendered here in a muted rouge palette that feels contemporary yet familiar.





Here, daylight becomes a design element of its own. The 360-degree sculptural bar lies at the heart as a seamless link between indoor warmth and the breezy outdoor courtyard.

Indoor Seating

The indoor section is a blend of curves, textures, mirrors, and minimalist detailing. Soft lighting, origami-like fixtures, and semi-private dining zones create a cocooned, cosy atmosphere - perfect for long lunches or relaxed dinners.

Outdoor Seating

Step outside, and the vibe changes instantly. Mirrors line the walls so even those facing them don't feel shut off from the space. Potted greens, open and covered seating, and a playful monkey-printed awning add character - a sweet nod to Jaipur's resident rooftop visitors.

Photo: Mirove

Rooftop

Ideal for private gatherings, the rooftop offers a quieter, more intimate setting - great for celebrations without the bustle.

A Diverse Menu: From Sushi To Butter Chicken Vada Pav

Mirove's menu is the kind you return to - not because it's complicated, but because it's wonderfully extensive and confidently executed. Across visits, almost every dish manages to hit the right balance of flavour, texture, and presentation.

Photo: Mirove

Here's what stood out:

Dry Butter Chicken Vada Pav - a favourite; full of flavour and surprisingly addictive

- a favourite; full of flavour and surprisingly addictive Avocado & Cream Cheese Toast - fresh, creamy, light

- fresh, creamy, light Aglio Olio Pasta - simple, wholesome, and generously portioned

- simple, wholesome, and generously portioned Malabar Masala Rubbed Fish & Chips - crisp, aromatic, comforting

- crisp, aromatic, comforting Prawn Tempura Sushi - crunchy, balanced, well-rolled

- crunchy, balanced, well-rolled Vermicelli-Coated Fried Prawns - fun, textural, and great for sharing

Plus: dimsum, Asian curries, pizzas, salads, and a reliable Indian main course section





Across categories, the ingredients felt fresh, the plating intentional, and the portions satisfying without being excessive.

Drinks To Match Every Mood

One of the highlights was the matcha chai - a warm, comforting blend that instantly evokes childhood doodh-chai memories but with a gentler, earthier twist.

Photo: Mirove

The drinks menu also includes:

Refreshing non-alcoholic cocktails

Cold brew teas and an excellent coffee range

Fresh coconut water infused with orange and cinnamon or blueberries and thyme - light, fragrant, and perfect for Jaipur's weather

Desserts Worth Lingering For

A sweet tooth will feel entirely at home here. Standouts include:

Tiramisu - rich coffee flavour, airy whipped cream; easily one of the best around

- rich coffee flavour, airy whipped cream; easily one of the best around Nutella Crunch Cake - indulgent and deeply chocolatey

- indulgent and deeply chocolatey Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake - dense, smooth, flavourful

- dense, smooth, flavourful Kesari Tres Leches - saffron-soaked, soft, and beautifully balanced

Mirove Artisanal Kitchen captures Jaipur in a way that's subtle yet striking - not through motifs or cliches, but through mood, material, and mindful design. Add to that a menu with range, flavour, and something for every palate, and it becomes a space where food and ambience genuinely complement one another.





If you go, don't rush. Order the matcha chai, find a spot near the bar or under the evening shadows, and let Jaipur reveal itself in a different, more contemporary light.