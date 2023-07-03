Dosa is a South Indian dish which has amassed a huge fan following all over the world. People who love this South Indian treat can eat dosa with chutney for breakfast, masala and sambhar for lunch and mini dosas for an evening snack too. If you are a dosa-lover just like we are, we have found a version of it that may surprise you. Recently, a food blogger captured a bizarre pink dosa which has left internet users in shock. Wondering what it's all about? Take a look:

Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Famous Mumbai-Style Dosa 'Jini Dosa' At Home

The video of pink dosa was from a store named Balaji fast food near Hanuman temple in Bajaj Nagar, Jaipur. It was shared on Instagram by @jaipurfoodblogs, where it received over 1.4 million views and 16.4k likes. In the video, we could see how the usual white dosa batter was made into a bright pink hue. A combination of beetroot juice and grated beetroot were used in the making of the pink dosa from Jaipur. Then, the dosa batter was spread and loaded with vegetables, sauces, masalas and cheese. It was served with chutneys and sambhar and garnished with more cheese on top.

A number of comments and reactions poured into the pink dosa. Many said that it was apt since it was from Jaipur, which is also known as 'the pink city'. Some also appreciated the addition of beetroot to make the dosa healthy and tasty. "Finally, something that isn't disgusting instead healthy," said one user. "Ladies special dosa," commented another one.

What did you think of the pink dosa? Would you try this dish? Tell us in the comments.