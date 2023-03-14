Apart from Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida have come up as popular hubs for office spaces and therefore, a buzzing nightlife. After a busy schedule and a hectic work week, we all look for places to unwind with our family and friends in the NCR region. There are so many restaurants in these areas that have a vibrant atmosphere and a buzzing environment. Molecule Noida is one of the famous outposts that has carved a niche for itself among the residents of the area.





Located in Skymark One in Sector 98, Molecule Noida has a huge space on the fifth floor of the building. With plenty of soft lights, you can enjoy open-air seating under the starry sky. The loud beats and pumped-up atmosphere will instantly get your energy levels high. The staff at Molecule leaves no stone unturned to cater to all your needs. We started off with some interesting cocktails - Green Paradise, Nostalgic Night, Holy Smokes, Florence Duck, and Blossom Cobbler. Among the starters, we tried three different flavours of Bruschetta - avocado, sundried tomato and mushroom. The exotic Veg Dumplings and Poached Chicken Dumplings too were thoroughly enjoyable.

The Asparagus Avocado Roll too got us drooling. In mains, we tried the Mutton Anardana Kebab paired with Roti and vegetables. The Mushroom Galouti Kebab was also simple, melt-in-the-mouth and delicious. In sweets, the Caramelised Biscoff cake was a must-try.





Where: 5th Floor, Skymark One, Sector 98, Hajipur, Noida





When: 12 noon - 1 am





Cost for two: Rs. 2,500/- plus taxes