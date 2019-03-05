NewRestaurantAlert: TCK By The China Kitchen At CyberHub

For a little over a decade, The China Kitchen at Hyatt Regency has been a favourite Chinese restaurant in Delhi. Styled around Beijing street-style food, The China Kitchen continues to offer some of its classics like the Peking Duck that regulars still enjoy even after all these years. Prompted by its success at the property, the good folks at Hyatt are now giving a chance to people across a wider geography to get a taste of the restaurant's legendary dishes. TCK by The China Kitchen is a standalone brand of the legacy restaurant, meant to take its story beyond the hotel's premises. It opened recently at Gurugram's CyberHub and has been conceived as a destination for good quality Chinese food, serving corporate clientele as well as groups of friends and family.







The Ambience:

The restaurant is designed around the concept of 'dining around the kitchen.' It has a relaxed, plush and modern vibe. But along with the modern ambience, the restaurant maintains a few traditional elements found typically in a Chinese house like a Peking duck oven, a noodle station and a permanent dessert station too. I really like the standalone cubicles here, while it's not a new concept, I like how these allow you to have cosy meal, while still being part of the larger, more indulgent space.





The China Kitchen

The Food:

The menu is large and serves authentic Beijing street-style cuisine. There are Dumplings (of course!), Fritters, Rolls, Stir-fry, Salads, Soups, Noodles and more. Lots of protein choices; from seafood, chicken, duck to tofu. Classics like Peking Duck, Spicy Cumin Sliced Lamb, Gongbao Chicken with Chestnut and Dry Chilli, and Crabmeat and Corn Chowder, make the menu power-packed. Some of the other must-try dishes include Truffle Chicken Dumpling with Balsamic Vinegar, Shrimp Dumplings and Veg String Beans.





TCK by The China Kitchen: Veggie Spring Roll





TCK by The China Kitchen: Mock Duck Pancake Roll





TCK by The China Kitchen: Chicken Dumpling With Truffle Oil And Balsamic Vinegar





TCK by The China Kitchen: Mini Pumpkin





The desserts section seems a bit neglected for the moment. A bit dull and ho-hum, and a huge contrast to the robust and extensive list of starters and main course. The Lychee Panacotta, Jasmine Tiramisu and Chocolate Cigar I tried were pretty average. Having said that, the outlet is still new and I am hopeful that this section of the menu will get a much-needed re-think in the weeks and months to come.





TCK by The China Kitchen: Assorted Icre Creams With Waffle





TCK by The China Kitchen brings to CyberHub a much-needed good quality Chinese restaurant. It promises to be a great homage to the very impressive legacy and nostalgia attached to its mother brand The China Kitchen.





Where: TCK by The China Kitchen, CyberHub, Gurugram

Price: Meal for two INR 1,900, including taxes; without alcohol

Time: Open from 12:00 PM - 12:00 AM

For reservations, please call: +91 7838957888







