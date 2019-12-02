The Chinese Hotpot Meal At TCK By The China Kitchen Is All That You Need In This Nippy Weather

The sumptuous fiesta at TCK by The China Kitchen is available at a fixed price of INR 5888.

Highlights Hotpot is a delicious and fun communal culinary experience

TCK, Gurugram, introduces a bona-fide version of the Chinese hotpot meal

It reflects the restaurants authentic Beijing-inspired flair and charm

While there is already a slight nip in the air, it's time to indulge in all things warm and decadent. Especially during this time of the year, there's absolutely nothing more comforting than sipping on a piping hot bowl of soup while munching on slightly crisp veggies. If something of this sort catches your fancy too, then we're to help. You can now make the most of this winter season and devour rich and indulgent one-bowl meal at TCK by The China Kitchen. TCK, Gurugram, introduces a bona-fide version of the Chinese hotpot meal that reflects the restaurant's authentic Beijing-inspired flair and charm. Hotpot is a delicious and fun communal culinary experience that was originally from Eastern China. We got a chance to sample the hotpot meal at TCK and here's our take on it.





Keeping the Chinese traditions intact, the feast started with a variety of simmering broth that was placed at the center of the table, which was further heated via induction or flame. To set the tone for the meal, the restaurant offered a selection of soup bases such as original, spicy, house spicy, vegetable, and spicy vegetable broths. You can choose up to two broths to enjoy an assortment of flavours at the same time. Moving on from the base, ingredients ranging from a variety of meats, seafood and vegetables were then placed on the table. Oh, and there were also a variety of oils and toppings such as sesame oil, chili oil, soy, chopped peanuts, and cilantro, which are commonly self-served and prepared as a dipping sauce for the meat when it's done cooking in the pot. Once the broth is boiling, the meat and vegetables are dipped into the broth and savoured.

(Also Read: Review: Why Ditas, Mehrauli's Newest Resto-Bar Should Be On Your Gourmet Checklist Today)





The sumptuous fiesta at TCK by The China Kitchen at a fixed price of INR 5888.

We tried our hands at the spicy and original broth. While the former was quite fiery for our palate, the original broth was a bit milder and had the perfect balance of flavours. The simmering meal of hotpot is a treat to both the eyes and the palate.





The sumptuous fiesta at TCK by The China Kitchen unfolded on 13th November and will continue to treat the diners till 21st December, 2019 at a fixed price of INR 5888.





Where: 11, TCK by The China Kitchen in Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram, Haryana 122008

When: 12 pm - 4 pm, 6 pm - 11:30 pm









