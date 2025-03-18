I had seen countless pictures of the Nukkad Cafe & Bar on social media, and curiosity finally got the best of me. My first visit was a delightful mix of good food, vibrant decor, and a lively atmosphere. But it was my second visit that truly sealed the deal - the food, service, and even the cocktails were better than before!





Stepping into Nukkad Cafe & Bar felt like walking straight into a Bollywood movie from the 90s. The Kailash Colony outlet, with its quirky decor, twinkling fairy lights, and wall plates showcasing iconic movie posters and dialogues, instantly transported me back to the golden era of Indian cinema. It was a true darbar-style setting, blending nostalgia with modern-day fun, making it a paradise for Bollywood lovers and Instagram enthusiasts alike.

Food & Drinks: A Fusion Feast with a Desi Punch

The menu at Nukkad is a fusion lover's dream - classic Indian dishes meet global flavours in the most unexpected yet delicious ways. What truly won me over were the cocktails, each one infused with bold Indian spices that complemented my meal perfectly.

Nukkad Malabar Sour - A desi take on the classic bourbon whisky sour, rich in spice and depth. This was hands down my favourite.

Desi Jugaad - A gin-based cocktail with spicy infusions that packed a punch.



Multani Gosht Tacos - Juicy, well-seasoned mutton wrapped in soft tacos, blending Indian and Mexican flavours flawlessly.

Chicken Steamed Momos - A must-try for momo lovers, soft, flavourful, and served with a killer dipping sauce.

Rava Fish Fry - Crispy, golden perfection that reminded me of authentic coastal cuisine.

The only miss? The Mixed Sauce Veg Pasta - it was decent but lacked the wow factor. However, with the live music on the terrace and the overall vibe, it hardly mattered.

Ambience & Experience: Nostalgia Wrapped in Music & Lights

The Nukkad experience isn't just about the food. The cafe's playlist is a throwback to the best Bollywood hits, amplifying the nostalgia factor. On my second visit, I sat on the terrace, where the combination of live music, fairy lights, and vibrant decor made the evening feel extra special.





Worth Visiting Again & Again

My second visit was even better than the first, which only means one thing - I'm already looking forward to my next! If you haven't been yet, trust me - it's worth the hype!

