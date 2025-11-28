When I planned my recent Goa trip, one thing was non-negotiable: a visit to Olive Bar & Kitchen Goa. I have been a loyal regular at Olive Delhi, there was a certain curiosity mixed with excitement to see if the Goa outpost would evoke the same warmth and charm. Delhi's Olive has always charmed me with its nature-inspired garden setting and Greek white-and-blue aesthetic. But the moment I walked into Olive Goa, I realised this space had a magic entirely its own. The vast ocean greeted me first, the waves almost acting like the restaurant's soundtrack, and the crisp white furniture instantly wrapped the place in an unmistakable, sunlit coastal vibe. I had chosen a perfect afternoon for lunch, and the weather made it all feel almost cinematic.





To add to my luck, I found out that Olive Goa had just launched a new menu by Chef Dhruv Oberoi, and I knew I had to dive right in. The menu is a beautiful meeting point of Mediterranean flavours and Goan soul-bright, fresh, warm and vibrant. It begins with playful contrasts, like a green mango and amla salad that's tangy and refreshing, and its smokier duck counterpart that leans deeper into earthy tones. The small plates are an exciting journey in themselves, ranging from Arabic Jackfruit Tacos with toum and fig pickle to Squid in Chorizo Pil-Pil that brings local Goan flavours to the forefront.





Among the dishes I tried, the Crab Tart stood out instantly. The mustard in the filling added just the right punch without overpowering the delicate sweetness of the crab. It was flavourful, comforting and honestly, something I'd go back for. The King Prawns Escabeche also impressed with its zesty, pickled notes, and the veg Mezze Platter was a colourful, hearty spread that left no room for complaints.

Crab Tart

My daughter ordered the Classic Margherita Pizza, and watching her happily finish every bite was a joy in itself. Before I forget, the Seafood Risotto deserves a special mention. Creamy, fragrant and full of ocean freshness, it's a must-order if you're visiting. The desserts too didn't dissapoint. I highly recommend Mango Creme Brulee.

The bar menu, led by Harish Chhimwal, is an experience on its own. His cocktails echo Mediterranean breeziness with a Goan spin. I started with Love Feni (because, when in Goa, Feni is a must) and loved its kokum-lime freshness. Naughty Avoi, another feni-based drink, surprised me with its mix of hot chocolate, coffee liqueur and chilli. It sounds bold, and it is, but in the most delightful way. The drink I adored most was Seven Islands, a rum-and-bourbon blend mellowed with pineapple juice, creating a tropical, balanced concoction I'd happily return for. I also made mental notes of the other Goan Sussegad cocktails like Windmill in Menorca and Kokum If You Got 'Em for my next visit.

As the afternoon slowly slipped into evening, soft live music filled the space, adding yet another layer to the restaurant's charm. The service was seamless, warm and attentive- just like what keeps people coming back to Olive across cities.





I left Olive Bar & Kitchen Goa with a full heart, a delighted palate, and the certainty that I'll be returning soon. If you're planning a Goa trip, this place deserves a spot at the top of your list.