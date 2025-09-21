Colaba has a new addition to its dining landscape with the arrival of Otoki. This restaurant looks to Japan's izakaya culture for inspiration. Known for their informal atmosphere and focus on food and companionship, izakayas occupy a special place in Japanese dining traditions. Otoki interprets this spirit with a touch of sophistication. Mumbai's roster of Japanese restaurants has seen several new entries in the recent past. Otoki stands out for several reasons, as we discovered when we visited. Many Mumbaikars will immediately recognise that it occupies the space that once housed one of the city's most legendary restaurants, Indigo Deli.

Photo Credit: Otoki

Otoki was founded by two seasoned restaurateurs, Anurag Katriar and Pranav M. Rungta. The kitchen is led by Chef Mohit Singh, whose experience spans Michelin-starred Kikunoi Honten in Kyoto, Indee in Bangkok, and Boury in Belgium. His culinary approach reflects an ingredient-driven philosophy.

Sashimi Sunomono. Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

We dropped by Otoki on a rainy Sunday afternoon. The restaurant's lunch menu is almost completely different from their dinner menu - only two or three dishes are featured on both. We began our meal with soothing bowls of Miso Wan, enhanced with tofu and veggies. Among the "Kozara" or small plates, we liked the Agedashi Tofu (starch-coated silken tofu served with a mushroom Agedashi sauce) and the Tori Tatsu-Age (Japanese fried chicken with Shishito peppers). The curation of both was minimalistic. But what surely deserves a special mention is the Sashimi Sunomono. The dish is visually stunning, thanks to its carefully coordinated elements with vibrant colours. The beautiful flavours of the fish with Tosa Vinegar won us over from the first bite.

Butter Garlic Tofu Donburi. Photo Credit: Otoki

For those who want a taste of a little bit of everything, note that the lunch menu features Bento Boxes. There's also an exquisite sushi selection that you should not skip. We especially enjoyed the Shitake Nigiri and Aburi Salmon Nigiri. For the main course, we relished the Butter Garlic Tofu Donburi. It was a wholesome and elevated rice bowl brimming with fresh flavours and contrasting textures. We also loved the Chicken Shio Ramen, which was gentle and aromatic. It exuded both comfort and elegance with its expertly balanced flavour profile.

Chicken Shio Ramen. Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

The dining experience is complemented by an extensive sake program, overseen by Maia Laifungbam, India's first certified sake brewer. Her carefully curated list features a range of premium sakes, from sparkling kinds to rare dessert varieties. During our meal, we also tasted various signature cocktails. The Gari, a take on the Moscow Mule, was easygoing and piquant. We also loved the soju-based Shisho, which channelled the coolness and (a hint of) tartness of pickled Japanese Cucumber. The Kofe was one drink we would definitely order again. The precise combination of rum with Kahlua, yuzu mandarin and espresso was deliciously impressive.

The Kofe. Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

Among the desserts, we first savoured the Warabi Mochi. It was a fascinating mix of elements, including fruitiness, smooth cream and crunchy honeycomb. We also relished a classic sweet treat: a light and fluffy Japanese Cheesecake, served with a tangy berry compote at the side.

Warabi Mochi. Photo Credit: Otoki

Otoki's lunch menu presented a refreshing array of delicacies that are equally suited to a quick weekday meal or a leisurely weekend outing. If you visit, don't forget to pair them with unique drinks.

Address: Ground Floor, Pheroze Building, 5, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai.