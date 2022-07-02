Italian is undeniably one of the most comforting cuisines for us. Whether it's a soft, pillowy pizza or a scrumptious Tiramisu - there's so much to choose from. Among all the amazing Italian spots in Delhi NCR, Fat Lulu's Cafe and Bar has to be one of our all-time favourites. Much to the delight of diners, they have recently launched a brand new summer menu. We sampled some of the amazing treats on offer at their Khan Market outlet, and these were our top 5 recommendations from their summer menu.

Here Are Our Top 5 Recommendations From Fat Lulu's Summer Menu:

1. Mango Burrata Salad

With fresh Burrata cheese, Alphonso mangoes, pickled beetroot and rocket leaves - this salad proved to be the ultimate summer relish. The addition of candied walnuts and sunflower seeds provided an additional and addictive crunch.

Mango Burrata salad at Fat Lulu's. Photo credit: NDTV Food

2. Pull-Apart Garlic Bread

One of the signature dishes at Fat Lulu's, this pull-apart Garlic bread is the ultimate must-try. Filled with cream cheese melted and confit garlic butter - it is served with marinara sauce on the side.

Pull-Apart Garlic Bread. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

3. Gaspar Pizza

For those of you who enjoy a loaded pizza, this Gaspar pizza is a class apart. It is topped with paprika chicken, mushroom, asparagus, jalapenos and red paprika and finished off with homemade chilli jam and roasted garlic.

Gaspar Pizza. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

4. Mama Rossa Pasta

Truly the most amazing pasta dish you could ever taste! Sampling the Mama Rossa was a delight to our tastebuds, thanks to the goodness of San Marzano tomato and cream in its sauce along with a hint of vodka.

Mamma Rosa Pasta. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

5. Kaffir Lime and Orange Lemonade & Pina Colada

Could a summer menu ever be complete without drinks? We tried the Kaffir Lime and Orange Lemonade along with the Pina Colada Mocktail. Both refreshing drinks were chilled and ideal to cool down in the hot summer days.

Kaffir Lime Lemonade and Pina Colada. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

So, what are you waiting for? Try the wonderful Summer Menu at Fat Lulu's and make the most of the season while it lasts!











What: Summer Menu at Fat Lulu's Cafe and Bar





Where: 11, First Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi





When: 12noon - 11pm





Cost for two: Rs. 1,200 (approx.)