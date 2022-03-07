The insatiable desire for euphoric indulgence drives Delhiites to seek the ideal drink in the perfect setting. We have lounges and bars offering a wide range of drinks. However, not every place comes with a unique curation and luxurious ambience. There is something about an extravagant experience filled with delicious drinks that always attracts us. So, if you are looking for something like this, PVR Home is just the place you should go to! Now we know that as soon as one mentions PVR, the first thing that springs to our mind is an amazing movie experience. In order to enhance the movie experience, PVR created a social and entertainment club that combines art, hospitality, food, theatre, and more.





Adding to this, recently, PVR Home came out with an exclusive summer cocktails range inspired by fermentation and solar system! Yes, you read that right! This range, curated by the bar team at PVR Home and headed by head mixologist Mr. Santanu Chanda, has seven special drinks, each named after different planets.





Upon speaking to Mr. Santanu Chanda, he told us that he was heavily inspired by nature and wanted to do something around it. So, his journey began from there. He experimented with several combinations in his 'laboratory' and finally came up with this special curation. To taste the same, we went to PVR Home and had some of these drinks.





First, we were served 'equilibrio'- this drink was a mix of rectified tonic, gondhoraj, mandarin and clear tomato. It had a refreshing taste that tingles your taste buds!

Next, we had 'oromo', which combined whisky, goat cheese, cold brew, and orange bitter. This drink had a strong flavour, and if you are a coffee lover, you should try it out!





Lastly, in drinks, we had 'flora and aqua' that had a refreshing taste and was made using vodka, beetroot liqueur, bitter balsamic and floral blossom!

With these drinks, we were served side snacks. These snacks included tofu and spinach edamame, mushroom truffle and beetroot balls. Each one of these dishes had an exquisite presentation and a unique taste that we generally don't find in other dishes.

This event also had live music, which added to the magical evening!





So, if you also want to have a luxurious experience, PVR Home in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, should undoubtedly be on your go-to list!