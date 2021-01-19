Nehru Place Social Is Probably A Great Place For 'Weekending' With Food, Drinks And Friends

Nehru Place Social (Photo Credit: Nehru Place Social)

One can find quite a few foodie hubs in Delhi but some of them have successfully managed to be dependable weekend haunts for the city residents. Nehru Place Epicuria is one such place that has something to offer for everyone. With some of the best and most popular restaurants and fast-food chains in the country, Nehru Place Epicuria is one of the busiest, most buzzing places in Delhi. The place has evolved as a one-stop destination for all your hunger needs, mainly because of the range of cuisines available at various restaurants. The ease of choice is one of the strong points of this place, but that is also what makes the competition among restaurants much tougher. This makes the job of restaurateurs challenging to continuously re-imagine the food and services and there are some brands that never fail to deliver. Social is one such brand. Nehru Place Social, that is always popular with the young crowds in Delhi and is known for its lively vibe, has an interesting mix of dishes to delight its patrons. The menu has a unique selection of dishes that gives a contemporary twist to our revered traditional foods.





The menu is simple and refreshingly designed to include savoury dishes, all-day breakfast dishes, salads, chaats, dim sums, ‘tandoori' pizzas, giant burgers, platters, desserts and main course. We started with ‘Killer Platter' from Social Platters. The platter comprised four different tikka types – classic chicken tikka, ‘Jose' jalapeno tikka, mutton seekh and egg tikka – served with mint chutney. The tikkas were not just succulent but had the right flavour of charcoal and garlic. While chicken tikka was melt-in-the-mouth, the egg tikka seems to have missed the spot. If you are a vegetarian, we recommend you to simply go for their all-vegetarian platter; they call it ‘Abra Kebab-ra Platter', which has paneer tikka, Multani mushrooms, soya chaap and tandoori momos.





Next, we moved on to the ‘Munchies' and tried ‘Awesomasas' and ‘Baida Roti Chicken'. The former was a samosa stuffed with pizza sauce and mushrooms, served with sriracha chunda and green apple chutney. In our opinion, this was a successful experiment but order it before you go for the kebab platter to charge up our appetite. Baida Roti Chicken is a Mumbai street food special omelette which is stuffed with minced chicken and served it green apple chutney. This one is bursting with flavours and will rekindle your love for this street food. Crispy Corn Chakhna and Tikka Tacos are other great munchies here that are worth a try.





Moving on to the Social's Signature Tandoori Pizza, we had the Tandoori Ratatouille Pizza – pizza topped with a tandoor baked ratatouille loaded with mozzarella. The pizza was quite delightful with a perfectly baked thin and crispy base. Next came the butter chicken biryani, which is perhaps one of their best creations – a great option for those looking to fill up on a bowlful of flavour and comfort.























To round off the lavish meal, Chocolate Blood Bath was brought out. And as the name suggests, it is indeed a tub full of chocolate and more chocolate – a unique dessert, which quite satiated our hankering for the much-needed sweet after a wholesome meal.





Social across all outlets are serving a special menu 'Finally 2021' that has a mix of some interesting dishes, including chilly potatoes, chatpata Chinese Chowmein, Peri Peri Chicken Skewers, half a dozen gol gappas and fried fish to name a few.





Where: R - 1, Upper Ground Floor, Epicuria Food Mall, Nehru Place, New Delhi

Price for two: INR 1,300 for two people (approx.)







