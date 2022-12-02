After a busy week at work, one thing we all miss is having a hearty meal in a restaurant. Nothing beats the clinking of glasses, and cutlery; the anticipation of our food while chatting with our friends. Don't you think so? Sly Granny in Khan Market is all about having a good time with friends while eating delicious food! It is a restaurant in the heart of Delhi known for its unique delicacies. The ambiance and interiors of the restaurant have been designed with an upscale, calm, and subtle vibe in mind, making it ideal for family or friend dinners on weekends. Sly Granny recently unveiled their grazing menu. This menu is all about delicious small plates and platters that go great with your favourite drink. We sat down at Sly Granny and were blown away by the sheer variety of interesting delicacies on the menu.

Photo Credit: Sly Granny

You can make one platter out of any of the four delicacies on the menu. For our platter, we chose asparagus, brie vol au vents, tuna rillette, buffalo chicken fingers, and whisky and nut baked camembert. The platter's quantity was adequate, but the flavours were average. We paired these dishes with a tall glass of cold coffee.

After trying the grazing menu, we ordered a chicken burger from their menu. The burger was a mouth-watering treat with its succulent chicken patty laced with a mix of spices and herbs. We finished our meal with a dessert platter including panookie and dark chocolate truffle cake that sealed the meal with a satiating note.





So the next time you are looking for a place to spend quality time with your family or friends, Sly Granny could be a good idea.

Where: Khan Market

Cost For Two: INR 2000 (Approx)