New In Town: 'Foxtrot' Waltzes Into Cyber Hub, Gurugram With Cosy Ambiance And Great Food

If you're a good-food-junkie always on the lookout for the newest, coolest culinary experiences in the national capital, then DLF Cyber Hub must be on your radar. This most happening of the hangout hubs in Gurugram is a bustling space with some of the most popular F&B brands vying for space here. From a food lover's perspective, Cyber City is like a haven offering endless options for all kinds of palates. Some of the biggest, most popular restaurants, cafes and restaurant chains have already opened outlets here, including some old and new favourites of Delhi and NCR residents. From Social to Burma Burma, to Café Delhi Heights, Made In Punjab, Prankster etc., Cyber Hub has it all. The newest entrant in the dining scene there is Foxtrot.





Foxtrot Ambiance: Cosy And Comfortable





Foxtrot is one of the few places that will fit in with any sort of outing that you have planned for yourself. Whether it's a dinner date with your special someone or a night out with your closest friends or even a meeting with a client- Foxtrot can serve you the vibe you're looking for, every single time. It has quaint booths for quiet dinners, snug corners for some alone time with your favourite book and huge tables close to the bar, for fun get-togethers over drinks. The décor is quirky and fun too, with tiny lamps hanging on the walls, bathing the restaurant in a warm yellow glow.





The ambiance at Foxtrot, Gurugram is cozy and the decor is quirky

Foxtrot Food: Indian and Global Fusion





Foxtrot is a crossbreed café serving up some delicious Indian and continental food. The menu has the choicest dishes from all around the country. It is divided into a breakfast and brunch menu, lunch trays with numerous dependable options, and an all-time menu with Indian and International Small Plates, Pizzas, Platters, International and Indian Small Plates and finally, desserts. Then there's a separate section entirely dedicated to Kulchas. We sampled both the vegetarian and the non-vegetarian stuffed kulchas and they consisted of three tiny pillowy soft kulchas stuffed with various ingredients, and served with two different chutneys and a crunchy topping. This item is highly recommended.





Kulchas at Foxtrot, Gurugram

We also ordered the Loaded Vegetarian Hummus Platter with fries, pita and lavash. We loved the huge portion of hummus, which was topped with vegetables and served with piping hot crispy fries and warm, fresh pita. From the Indian Small Plates, we tried the Dabeli Sliders that basically contained the dabeli stuffing in the form of a patty in between two slider buns, sprinkled with crispy sev and pomegranate seeds. Puritans will probably raise eyebrows at this one, but we believe it's a fun fusion item. For Large Plates, we ordered the Cherry Tomato and Basil Linguine that was warm and soothing - the perfect comfort-dish for pasta lovers.





Tomato and basil linguine at Foxtrot, Gurugram

From the desi Large Plates we savoured the Grilled Fish with pulao and Moilee. The dish was again quite a comforting mix of flavours. The coconut milk of the moilee perfectly complimented the fish and the pulao, making this a winner of a Mains dish.





Foxtrot Drinks: An Impressive Range Of Cocktails And Wines





Foxtrot has a range of what it calls 'community cocktails'- gigantic alcoholic beverages that you can share with your friends - which come in various sizes, depending upon the size of your group. Their Signature cocktails are also quite impressive with a great mix of flavours. We tried their Posh Gin and Tonic (gin, tonic water, cucumber slices, rosemary, mint, basil, juniper berries, peppercorns, lemon), Brixton Smash (vodka, elederflower syrup, white grapes, basil, thyme, mint leaves, citrus juice) and Forest Fog (whisky, smoked with hickory wood, bitters and citrus juice) and our bibulous hearts were quite content with all three.





Brixton Smash and Posh G&T at Foxtrot, Gurugram

Where: Building no. 10, UGF, Unit 2C, DLF Cyber City, Cyberhub, Gurugram





Cost for 2: INR 1,400 (excluding taxes and alcohol)







