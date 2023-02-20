Gurugram has transformed from being a corporate hub to a foodie's galore. There are so many new eateries and restaurants opening up in millennium city that it's hard to keep track. While there a couple of new names entering the city, many legendary and known ones have also made their presence felt. Smoke House Deli, for instance, has recently opened up a brand new outlet in Sector 66, Gurugram much to the delight of loyalists. Apart from its usual signature items, Smoke House Deli has also introduced a host of new items on its menu including thin-crust pizzas, handmade pasta, hot dogs, sandwiches, salads and more.





The moment you walk into Smoke House Deli, the European vibe and tall arches instantly capture your fancy. In the daytime, the huge windows ensure ample sunlight and in the evening, the space transforms into a dynamic and buzzing space. We chose the outdoor seating to enjoy the pleasant weather and insta-worthy lighting. Smoke House Deli's new menu has plenty of vegan, gluten-free and keto-friendly options





We started off our meal with the Panko Crusted Stuffed Mushroom, served with spicy sambal and garlic yogurt. The Grilled Prawns in Butter Garlic Chilli were quite simple yet delicious, served with the most wonderful charred bread as a side.

Panko Crusted Stuffed Mushrooms. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Butter Garlic Prawns. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

In mains, we tried the signature Thin-crust Pizza topped with Market Vegetables in one half and Classic Pepperoni on the other. Meanwhile, the Smoked Tomato and Mascarpone Risotto topped with confit tomato, toasted hazelnuts and cress was truly the highlight of the meal.

Smoked Tomato and Mascarpone Risotto. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Banoffee Pie. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

The meal ended on a sweet note with the classic Banoffee Pie, which was served in the form of a small tart filled with bruleed bananas, toffee sauce, dark chocolate shavings and whipped cream. So, next time you want to eat an excellent meal - head to Smoke House Deli without any second thoughts!





Where: Smoke House Deli, M3M International Financial Center, Shop No. R3 025, Ground & Mezzanine Floor, Sector 66, Badshahpur, Gurugram, Haryana 122002





When: 11 AM - 12 AM





Cost for two: Rs. 2,000/-