When you think of Ayurveda, you probably picture herbs, kadas and those bitter black pellets our grandparents believed in. What we don't imagine is a cafe menu full of pizza, pasta, momos, golgappe and mocktails. But that's exactly what Soma - The Ayurvedic Kitchen is offering: comfort food reimagined with ancient wisdom.

A Cafe Inside A Hospital?

The cafe is located inside the serene Maharishi Ayurveda Hospital. But you forget the hospital setting within minutes. The outdoor seating area is leafy, calming, and dotted with trees, while the indoor space is modern, minimalist, and elegant. Soft Gandharva Veda music plays in the background, part of the cafe's sensory approach to "food as medicine." The staff meditates before starting their day, something the team believes adds "good energy" to the food.

How The Idea Of An Ayuvedic-Meets-Modern Cafe Was Born

Director Shri Lakshman Shrivastava explains how the idea was born. One day, he noticed an obese patient step out of the hospital pharmacy, medicines in hand, and head straight to the busy chhole bhature stall across the road. That moment sparked the idea: what if the food people crave could be made in a way that doesn't conflict with their health? Not restrictive, not boring - just delicious and nourishing. What began as a small canteen with a couple of chairs slowly expanded, room by room, into the cafe it is today.

Familiar Cravings Meet Ayurvedic Sensibility In Every Dish

Everything at Soma is prepared fresh, with no maida, no refined sugar and minimal oil. Even the drinking water is infused with herbs. A tiny welcome drink amla shot, starts the meal on a refreshing, metabolism-boosting note.





The food itself stays familiar but feels lighter, cleaner and flavourful without a speck of doubt.

What To Eat At Soma - The Ayurvedic Kitchen:

Dumpling Platter

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

The Dumpling Platter includes ten colourful dumplings in five varieties: ragi, jowar, bajra, oats, and wheat. They're steamed, lightly seasoned, sesame-studded, and served with a ginger-forward sauce. Each grain brings its own texture and health benefits, yet the plate feels indulgent.

Millet & Multigrain Golgappe

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

The Millet and Multigrain Golgappe are crisp, airy and filled with sweet potato, moong sprouts and pomegranate. They come with two flavoured waters: a green one infused with mint, coriander, jeera and lemon, and a red one with tamarind, jaggery and dry ginger. They're playful, colourful and refreshing.

Ayurvedic Gourmet Pastas

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

The pastas are hand-pulled using a mix of wheat flour, millets, and oats. They taste surprisingly close to classic pasta, but lighter on the stomach. The Spaghetti Pesto Delight and Red Haven Tortellini stand out, especially with the non-maida garlic bread.

Rice Sheet Rolls

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

The Rice Sheet Rolls are fresh and balanced, filled with bell peppers, carrots, thyme and paneer. They are bright in flavour and feel extremely clean.

Farm Fresh Pizza (Kapha)

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

The Farm Fresh Pizza (Kapha) uses a multigrain base and a clever oat-based spread in place of cheese. Loaded with vegetables and a zesty marinara, the pizza tastes satisfying without any heaviness.

Tropical Infusion Bowl (Pitta)

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

The Tropical Infusion Bowl (Pitta) features samak rice paired with a pineapple-coconut curry, sauteed vegetables, avocado and fresh mint. It feels comforting yet cooling, and works beautifully for Delhi's unpredictable weather.

Shahi Tukda

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

For dessert, the Shahi Tukda is a lovely interpretation of the classic. Sourdough slices crisped in ghee are topped with saffron-cardamom milk sweetened with brown sugar. Rich enough to be festive but not overwhelmingly heavy.

The Drinks: Refreshing, Not Overly Sweet

The drinks are refreshing without being sugary.

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

The Tulsi and Basil Lemonade is citrusy and aromatic, while the Aparajita Swaras, made with the Ayurvedic herb known for boosting memory and focus, feels soothing.

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

A Menu That Teaches You As You Eat

One of the cafe's most interesting features is its menu. Each dish gets its own page with a photograph, ingredient list and explanation of its health benefits. It's a small yet thoughtful nudge toward mindful eating.

A Quiet Favourite In The Neighbourhood

Lakshman Shrivastava shares that Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, who is from Shalimar Bagh, is fond of this cafe and regularly orders from here as the food strikes the perfect balance between flavour and wellness.





The cafe attracts a mixed crowd: families, college students, health-conscious regulars, kitty parties and hospital visitors.





Overall, the food tastes fresh and delicious, looks exceptional, and feels thoughtfully curated. The biggest win: absolutely no post-meal heaviness or bloating. At SOMA, you can enjoy your favourite foods without the post-indulgence guilt of eating something "tasty but unhealthy".

Where: Maharishi Ayurveda Hospital, Block BW, West Shalimar Bagh, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, Delhi, 110088

8 am to 11 pm Cost for two: Approximately Rs. 1,000 to 1,400