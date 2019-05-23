Calories In Avocado: Amazing Avocado Nutrition Facts And Benefits You Must Know (With Recipes)

Calories In Avocado: This 'fatty' fruit is loaded with health benefits

When it comes to dips, salads and desserts, one food that is being widely talked-about and used in various restaurants and cafes across the world is avocado. Avocado is one of the most popular savoury and creamy fruits out there that has earned its place among 'superfoods' of the world; all thanks to its many health and beauty benefits. The fruit is leather-like from outside and has a soft and creamy interior. Avocados have started to make way into our Instagram feeds and recipe books. Be it muffins, cakes, fritters, or dips, avocado can be used in a variety of delicacies. You can also mash it and spread it over toasts for a healthy breakfast. While avocados are quite popular all over the world, in India they are grown in southern tropical states like Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.



Did you know that this 'fatty' fruit could actually help you in your weight loss journey? This may sound bizarre at first but avocados may help you lose those extra kilos, if consumed in moderation. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "The avocado has the distinction of being the fruit with the highest fat content. This may sound unhealthy, but its beneficial monounsaturated oils, which can lower blood pressure and lubricate joints, have earned it the title "the olive oil of the Americas." The flesh and oil contains antioxidants and is anti-inflammatory, helping to lower the risk of diseases, such as arthritis, and boost women's fertility."



Calories In Avocado | Nutrition In Avocado



According to the USDA dietary guidelines, a 100-gram serving of avocados contains about 160 calories. While being high in calorie content, it's the good fat i.e. monounsaturated fat, which gives it the ability to lower bad cholesterol. The figures are according the United States Department of Agriculture. A 100 gm of raw avocado contains:





Nutrient Unit g Value per 100 g Proximates Water 73.23 73.23 Energy kcal 160 Protein g 2 Total lipid (fat) g 14.66 Carbohydrate, by difference g 8.53 Fiber, total dietary g 6.7 Sugars, total g 0.66 Minerals Calcium, Ca mg 12 Iron, Fe mg 0.55 Magnesium, Mg mg 29 Phosphorus, P mg 52 Potassium, K mg 485 Sodium, Na mg 7 Zinc, Zn mg 0.64 Vitamins Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid mg 10 Thiamin mg 0.067 Riboflavin mg 0.13 Niacin mg 1.738 Vitamin B-6 mg 0.257 Folate, DFE µg 81 Vitamin B-12 µg 0 Vitamin A, RAE µg 7 Vitamin A, IU IU 146 Vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) mg 2.07 Vitamin D (D2 + D3) µg 0 Vitamin D IU 0 Vitamin K (phylloquinone) µg 21 Lipids Fatty acids, total saturated g 2.126 Fatty acids, total monounsaturated g 9.799 Fatty acids, total polyunsaturated g 1.816 Fatty acids, total trans g 0

Source: USDA







Health Benefits Of Avocado | Here's Why You Should Include Avocado In Your Diet



Promotes Good Skin



If you wish to revive your dull and lifeless skin, avocado can turn out to be quite beneficial for you. Its high vitamin C, lycopene and antioxidant content helps provide a radiant skin. You could also apply it topically on your face as a pack by mashing some of it.







Packed With Anti-Inflammatory Properties



Avocados are a powerhouse of anti-inflammatory properties due to the good fats present in this fruit. "They include phytosterols, plant hormones such as campesterol, beta-sitosterol, and stigmasterol that help to keep inflammation under control. It also contains polyhydroxylated fatty alcohols (PFAs), which are anti-inflammatory. Also a source of omega-3 fatty acids, which help lubricate joints and reduce arthritic symptoms," notes the book, 'Healing Foods'.







Fibre-Rich Fruit



A high-fibre diet is often linked with a healthy digestive system. The high fibre content in avocado may help in bowel regularity and improve the flora of the intestines by working as a pre- and pro-biotic.







Healthy Recipes That You Can Prepare Using Avocados | Avocado Recipes



If you have sudden guests coming over to your place and you're short of ideas as to what to prepare for them, just go for this easy and quick recipe. Avocado dip is not only pleasing to look at, but also a perfect combination of taste and health. Just prepare guacamole or avocado dip with few easily available ingredients and pair it with chips or finger foods of your choice.





Avocado dip is a perfect combination of taste and health







Bored of having the regular chickpea-based hummus? If yes, then here is a welcome variation for you! Avocado hummus comes loaded with refreshing flavours that will make the popular Middle-Eastern treat a favourite of many. Team it up with fresh pita bread and you're done for the day.





Avocado hummus comes loaded with refreshing flavours







Avocado Salad Dressing

Move over the regular mayonnaise, ranch or thousand island salad dressing and try your hands at avocado dressing, which is both healthy yet easy-to-prepare. The creamy green dressing will make your boring salad look quite appealing, so you can even introduce it to picky eaters at home.





This dressing is healthy yet easy-to-prepare









Now that we have shared a complete guide to avocado's nutritional profile, you may want to add this 'fatty' fruit to your diet to reap its maximum health benefits. However, do keep in mind that moderation is key to healthy living and the same applies for avocados too.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







