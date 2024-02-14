We, at NDTV Food, love to explore new dining places but crave comfort and familiarity at the same time. The newly launched second outpost of Melt House in GK-2 Delhi invites with promises of indulgent treats and comforting classics, reimagined with global and Indian nuances. Eager to explore their culinary offerings. I ventured into their newest outlet, with our editor Shubham Bhatnagar.





Upon entering, Melt House unfolded its charm across two floors, each boasting its own distinct ambience. The second floor exuded the sophistication of a European bistro, adorned with wooden accents and Parisian-inspired decor. Meanwhile, the third floor seamlessly blended elements of an Edinburgh pub and a Budapest ruin bar, creating an eclectic space Opting for the terrace, we found ourselves under a starry night sky, ready to embark on a gastronomic journey. We sat on the terrace to enjoy the beautiful ambience and starry night sky.





We started our meal with French Onion soup, which was topped with garlic shavings and crispy croutons, Although it looked tempting and gave us plenty of warmth on a chilly evening, it was a bit too sweet, at least for palate. But Pink Garlic Aioli Parmesan Truffle Fries were to die for. First, the beautiful pink hue on the fries and second, their incredible taste - I just could not stop munching on them.

Pink Garlic Aioli Parmesan Truffle Fries

Next on our table was Melt's Ceaser Salad - and it was as refreshing as it was delicious. What we loved was the addition of charred corn, creamy avocado and crunchy edamame, which gave the salad a whole new dimension - of various flavours and textures. While we were still raving about the salad, another drool-worthy dish came in front of us - Animal Crispy Prawns. True to the title, the prawns were really crispy and tasted good too.

Melt's Ceaser Salad

Sipping on rejuvenating Jasmine Tea, we moved towards Indian specialities with Parsi Keema Salli on a Bombay Ladi Pav - the presentation was on point, and the dish overall was not bad. The buns were a little soggy but the keema mixture was flavourful and delightful. For mains, we had the combo meal of Chicken Adobo and Herbed Rice. Succulent chicken pieces braised with soy sauce and paired with garlic-herbed rice - it was just the dish we wanted to end our meal.

Chicken Adobo and Herbed Rice

But wait, it wasn't over yet. How could we leave without a good dessert? And that we did get. Melt's Matilda Cake is a chocolate lover's dream come true. The spongy chocolate cake drenched in hot chocolate left us in a state of blissful indulgence.

Melt's Matilda Cake

Our experience at Melt was comforting and enjoyable and the good food made it better. With Hot Chocolate to take, we left to brave the chill with delicious warmth in our hands.