When it comes to exploring the city, we are all game for new and unique experiences. Be it adventure sports or experimental dining, our appetite for exploration has surely increased post-pandemic. Ice skating is one such activity that we would definitely want to try once in a while. The feeling of gliding over ice in freezing cold temperatures surely appeals to Delhiites! If you want to try this unique ice skating experience paired with some good food by the side, we have a place for you. iSkate by Roseate in Gurugram is the ideal place for some weekend fun and a memorable experience.





iSkate by Roseate is an ice skating rink, paired with a restaurant and a co-working space. It was inaugurated in 2011 and is located on the sixth floor of the plush ambience mall. The all-weather ice skating rink is India's largest and is spread over 15,000 square feet. It is said that the ice in iSkate is natural and not artificially created. You can enjoy an interesting experience of ice skating with your family and friends, and even relish some delicious treats afterwards!





Coming to the food, the Roseate has left no stone unturned to serve the best food to their patrons. We tried the Ratatouille Cannelloni which was part of the winter wonderland menu. The cheese-filled pasta was topped with a wonderful arrabbiata sauce and vegetables in a never-before way. The BBQ chicken wings too were crisp on the outside and thoroughly enjoyable. Even though the temperatures at iSkate were pretty low due to the ice skating rink, the food was still served hot and fresh! You can also enjoy an array of beverages, sides and desserts such as baked cheesecake at iSkate by Roseate.

Ratatouille Cannelloni. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

BBQ Chicken Wings. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Baked Cheesecake. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

So, move beyond your usual dinner or lunch and head to iSkate for a unique and one-of-its-kind experience!





What: iSkate by Roseate





Where: 6th Floor, Ambience Mall, NH-8, Gurugram, Haryana 122001





When: 12 pm to 10:00 pm





How much:





Rs. 700/- per person for ice skating





Rs. 1,200/- for two for food