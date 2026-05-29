There is something quietly radical about sitting down to a four-course dinner, having a glass of sparkling wine poured before your first course arrives, swirling it, sipping it, and realising ten minutes into the evening that nobody at the table is drinking alcohol. Not because they couldn't. Because they chose not to, and the experience was absolutely no lesser for it. That is the promise of the SOBER Wine & Dine, a curated evening held at Sorrento, the Italian fine dining restaurant at Shangri-La New Delhi, where the kitchen's food met SOBER's zero-proof wines in a pairing dinner that made a compelling case for something India's dining scene has been slow to embrace: that a truly great meal does not need alcohol to feel complete, sophisticated, or celebratory.

SOBER: India's First Zero-Proof Wine Brand

Before the food, a word about the wines themselves, because they are the entire architecture of this evening.





SOBER, India's first non-alcoholic spirit brand, was founded by Vansh Pahuja in November 2021. It offers zero-proof spirits for those seeking sophisticated alternatives to alcohol. Since its launch, SOBER has influenced consumer behaviour, with many bars now featuring dedicated sober sections. The brand provides botanically infused spirits crafted with naturally grown herbs and adaptogens, ensuring you don't settle for less. Their wines, handcrafted in Italy using expert de-alcoholisation technology, are bright, crisp, and sophisticated, suitable for fine dining. SOBER aims to expand options for those choosing not to drink, transforming the non-alcoholic landscape.

The Evening: Poured & Paired

The SOBER Wine & Dine experience features a menu called Poured & Paired: A Curated Four-Course Experience, where each dish is thoughtfully matched with one of SOBER's three wines. This isn't just wine served with food; the pairings are as deliberate as those at a traditional wine dinner. The evening exudes a unique energy—social yet not loud, indulgent yet not heavy. Knowing that no one will feel fuzzy by the second course, conversations remain sharp, and memories last, fosters a distinct ease. Guests feel more present, alive, and genuinely engaged throughout the experience.

Antipasti: Jumbo Prawn, Pistachio Purée, Lemon Chilli Sauce, Mango Carpaccio

Paired with: SOBER Brut 0.0

The evening began with a bold first course: Jumbo Prawn with pistachio purée, lemon chilli sauce, and mango carpaccio. Individually intriguing, together they were exhilarating—pistachio's sweet nuttiness met mango's tart brightness, while the prawn's oceanic flavour was enhanced by the chilli's slow kick. Accompanying this was the SOBER Sparkling Brut 0.0, a bright straw yellow with lively effervescence, herbaceous notes, and a touch of honeyed freshness. Its crisp, balanced taste with gentle acidity and a clean finish was crafted from Pinot Grigio in Friuli Venezia Giulia, fully de-alcoholised in Trentino, and delicately carbonated. This method preserved the wine's natural profile, offering a refined sparkling experience. The Brut 0.0's effervescence and acidity elevated the citrus and refreshed the palate, lifting the prawn's heaviness and cutting through the pistachio purée's richness. At just 12 kilocalories per serve, it was the lightest way to start the evening.

Primi: Chicken Agnolotti, Red Cabbage, Chicken Sauce, Crackling Skin

Paired with: SOBER Bianco 0.0

The Chicken Agnolotti arrived as fat, pleated parcels filled with seasoned chicken, nestled in a chicken sauce with red cabbage and crackling skin. The Agnolotti were silky and yielding, with a savoury, generous filling. Crackling skin fragments added texture and a deep, toasty savouriness, making the dish feel substantial.





Accompanying this was the SOBER Bianco 0.0, starting as a Pinot Grigio from Friuli Venezia Giulia, then dealcoholised in Trentino using low-pressure osmosis to preserve aroma and character. It was straw yellow, with herbaceous notes of cut grass and hay, and a hint of honey.





The menu described the Bianco as bringing delicate herbaceous notes and refined freshness to balance rich textures, which it did perfectly. The wine's herbal crispness cut through the warm, rounded chicken sauce, refreshing the palate before the next bite. The absence of alcohol felt irrelevant, showcasing the ideal food and wine interaction.

Secondi: Pan Roasted Tenderloin, Cream Spinach, Black Pepper Jus, Asparagus, Truffle Mash

Paired with: SOBER Rosso 0.0

The main course was the meal's highlight, featuring a Pan Roasted Tenderloin with cream spinach, a robust black pepper jus, al dente asparagus, and a truffle mash so smooth and fragrant it nearly stole the show. The tenderloin, a well-sourced and carefully cooked cut, was lean, buttery, with a seared crust and perfectly pink, tender flesh. The black pepper jus was bold yet balanced, and the truffle mash tied the dish into a rich, satisfying ensemble.





The SOBER Rosso 0.0, made from Merlot in Trentino, was an exceptional pairing. After traditional vinification, its alcohol was removed using low-pressure osmosis, preserving its depth and character. The wine's intense garnet red, floral notes, and complex taste complemented the tenderloin's richness without overpowering it. The Rosso's floral hints balanced the truffle's earthiness, creating a seamless pairing that made you forget the absence of alcohol. This was the evening's standout match.

Dolce: SOBER Brut Sorbet & Lemon Tarte

The dessert required no wine pairing, and none was offered. The SOBER Brut Sorbet and Lemon Tarte was a dessert built from the evening's own language. The sorbet was made with SOBER Brut itself, carrying those same crisp, lightly honeyed, gently acidic notes into a frozen form that was clean and bright and surprisingly refreshing after the richness of the lamb. The lemon tarte alongside it was classical and precise, with a sharp, clean curd and a pastry that shattered without drama. As the menu described it: a clean, elegant finish with delicate citrus notes. Accurate, and exactly what the meal needed to close.

A SOBER Dinner

The SOBER Wine & Dine is not a consolation prize for people who don't drink. It is a genuinely well-designed, thoughtfully curated evening that happens to be completely alcohol-free. The food is serious, the pairings are considered, and the wines themselves, the Brut 0.0, the Bianco 0.0, and the Rosso 0.0, are built on real Italian craftsmanship that shows in the glass. For Indian diners who are curious about the sober curious movement, or who simply want a long dinner that ends with a clear head and a full heart, this is the evening to seek out. The conversation will flow. The food will be excellent. And the wine, as it turns out, will be more than enough.