A family meal at a popular California restaurant has spiralled into a serious legal battle after a young child fell critically ill. A father has now sued a restaurant chain and its supplier, alleging that contaminated food led to his daughter developing a life-threatening condition, following a wider E. coli outbreak under investigation. According to a report by People, Jeffrey Gogue filed a lawsuit on behalf of his young daughter after she allegedly fell ill following a meal at The Kebab Shop in Costa Mesa, California. The complaint states that the child consumed part of a meal that included chicken and beef kofta on March 28. Soon after, she began experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, nausea and diarrhoea. Over the next few days, her condition worsened significantly, prompting her parents to seek urgent medical care.





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Diagnosed With Acute Kidney Failure

As per reports, the child was later hospitalised and diagnosed with acute kidney failure, a serious medical emergency. Doctors also identified hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a severe complication often linked to E. coli infections, which can damage blood vessels and impair kidney function.

She spent more than two weeks in hospital, undergoing intensive treatment before being discharged. Legal filings cited by People state that she is expected to face a long road to recovery, with potential lasting health impacts.

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Restaurant And Supplier Face Lawsuit

The case, filed in Orange County, names both The Kebab Shop and its meat supplier, Olympia Foods, as defendants. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants sold food that was unsafe for consumption and failed to ensure proper safety checks.





Separately, the Los Angeles Times reported that the parents claim the child's injuries could lead to lifelong complications following severe kidney damage. The legal action seeks to hold both the restaurant chain and supplier accountable for the alleged contamination.

Linked To A Wider E. Coli Outbreak

Health authorities are also investigating a broader outbreak tied to the same food item. Federal and state agencies, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and the California Department of Public Health, have linked multiple illnesses to kofta served at The Kebab Shop.





Officials have identified at least nine cases, several of them involving children, with multiple hospitalisations reported. The outbreak has been traced to late March and April 2026, during which affected individuals reported eating at the restaurant chain.





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What Happens Next

The lawsuit remains in its early stages, and the allegations have yet to be proven in court. Investigations are still ongoing to determine the exact source and extent of contamination. For now, the case has drawn attention to food safety protocols within restaurant supply chains - and the legal consequences when those systems are alleged to fail.





As reported by People, the family's focus remains on the child's recovery, even as they pursue accountability through the courts.