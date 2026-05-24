From refreshing summer drinks to decadent desserts and juicy slices enjoyed straight from the fruit basket, mangoes are among the world's most loved fruits. Known as the “king of fruits,” mangoes are deeply woven into Indian food culture and summer traditions. While the fruit is grown across many tropical regions globally, one place in India stands out for its legendary mango orchards and centuries-old cultivation heritage. So, which city is known as the mango capital of the world? Let's find out.





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Malihabad Is Often Referred To As The Mango Capital Of The World

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Located near Lucknow, Malihabad is a small town with a big reputation in the world of mangoes. The region is particularly famous for producing Dasheri mangoes, one of India's most loved varieties known for their sweetness, aroma, and smooth pulp. Mango cultivation in Malihabad dates back centuries, with roots linked to the Nawabi era. Over time, the region has developed into one of India's most prominent mango-growing belts, with thousands of orchards spread across vast stretches of land.





The region is known for:

Dasheri mangoes

Langra mangoes

Chausa mangoes

Safeda mangoes

Amrapali mangoes

Its fertile soil and favourable climate create ideal conditions for growing high-quality mangoes, contributing to its global recognition.

What Makes Malihabad's Mangoes So Special?

One of the biggest reasons Malihabad stands out is the exceptional quality of its mangoes. The fruit grown here is widely appreciated for:

rich sweetness

fragrant aroma

juicy texture

smooth, largely fibreless pulp

Among all varieties, the Dasheri mango remains the star attraction. The original “mother tree” of the Dasheri variety is believed to still exist in the region and is over 200 years old, adding to Malihabad's legacy.





The mangoes from Malihabad are supplied across India and exported to several countries, strengthening the region's reputation as a key player in the global mango market.

Famous Mango Varieties From Malihabad

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No conversation about Malihabad is complete without its iconic mango varieties:

Dasheri Mango: The region's signature variety, loved for its sweet taste and smooth pulp. Langra Mango: Known for its tangy-sweet flavour and green skin even when ripe. Chausa Mango: A juicy variety famous for its rich sweetness and soft texture. Safeda Mango: Larger fruits with mild sweetness and creamy flesh. Amrapali Mango: A hybrid variety known for its deep orange pulp and intense flavour.

These varieties make Malihabad a paradise for mango lovers.





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Mango Culture In Malihabad

In Malihabad, mangoes are more than just seasonal fruits, they are part of the town's identity and heritage. Generations of farming families have cultivated mango orchards here, passing down techniques over decades.





During summer, the region comes alive with:

orchard visits

bustling mango markets

harvesting activities

traders arriving from across the country

seasonal mango festivals

The aroma of ripe mangoes fills the air during peak season, turning the town into a dream destination for fruit lovers. A significant part of the local economy is closely linked to mango cultivation, highlighting its deep-rooted importance.





Countries like India, Pakistan, Thailand, and Mexico are all known for mango production. However, Malihabad continues to stand out for its heritage, scale, and association with the iconic Dasheri variety. While not an official global designation, the town is widely regarded as the “mango capital of the world” due to its long-standing reputation and unmatched mango legacy.