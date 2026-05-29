Celebrity chef and MasterChef India Season 1 winner Pankaj Bhadouria has shared a health update on Instagram, revealing that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. On May 28, Bhadouria opened up about her condition. In the picture, the chef can be seen lying on a hospital bed. Alongside the post, she wrote, “I have been diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Need your prayers and support.”





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Watch the full post below:

Several chefs and influencers prayed for Bhadouria's speedy recovery:





Masterchef India season 7 Finalist Gurkirat Singh commented, “Sending lots of love and good vibes”





Chef and one-time Masterchef Australia guest Saransh Goila wrote, “Sending prayers and biggest hug”





Singer Kavita Seth commented, “Sending healing for fast recovery”





Several other users sent prayers and hugs to Pankaj Bhadouria on her Instagram post.

About Pankaj Bhadouria's Journey

Pankaj Bhadouria first became a household name after winning MasterChef India Season 1 in 2010, emerging as the country's first-ever winner of the popular cooking reality show. Before stepping into the spotlight, she worked as an English teacher in Lucknow and reportedly left behind a stable 16-year-long teaching career to follow her passion for cooking and audition for the show.





Her victory marked a turning point in her life, transforming her from a classroom educator into one of India's most recognisable culinary personalities. After winning the title, she went on to host several cooking shows such as Chef Pankaj Ka Zayka, Kifayati Kitchen, 3 Course with Pankaj, and Rasoi Se – Pankaj Bhadouria Ke Saath, where she shared easy, practical recipes with viewers.





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Beyond television, Bhadouria has built a multi-faceted career. She has authored multiple cookbooks, including the official MasterChef cookbook, becoming the first winner globally to have a book under the franchise. She is also known for her accessible approach to cooking, often sharing kitchen tips, recipes, and food hacks through her digital platforms, where she enjoys a strong following.





In 2012, she took her passion a step further by launching the Pankaj Bhadouria Culinary Academy in Lucknow, aimed at training aspiring chefs and home cooks through professional and certificate courses.





Her work has also taken her beyond India. She has participated in international food festivals, conducted workshops, and collaborated with global chefs, helping showcase Indian cuisine to a wider audience. Events like the Varli Food Festival in New York and culinary sessions in the UK added to her global culinary presence.