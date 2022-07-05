We all have grown up having Indian food. We think we know everything about it. And it's also true to some extent. While many of us are masters of Indian food, we always wish to experiment and bring a new flavour to our everyday dishes. However, we might not know how to do that. But not anymore. Recently, Hotel AIR by Ahuja Residence hosted a pop-up by chef Richa Johri. The pop-up comprised enchanting food of India, served with a distinctly international palette! In a specially curated event, Chef Richa and Ahuja Residences gave a "contemporary interpretation" of lesser-known dishes from different parts of the country. This pop-up food started from 24th June and ended on 2nd July 2022 at Café Breeze, an all-day dining restaurant at Hotel AIR by Ahuja Residences, located in Gurugram.





The dishes from the pop-up included Gosht Kalbeliya Thepla, Broccoli and Burrata kebab, Curried Pumpkin puree, Narikel Bati Chorchori, Wild Mushroom, and Paneer Kofta, Rice Cakes, Lychee & Tender coconut Shrikhand and so much more!





Among all these items, our heart goes to Broccoli and Burrata kebab, Wild Mushroom Kofta, and the delicious Lychee Shrikhand.

Chef Richa Johri has hosted various pop-ups across the world, but she seemed really excited for this event and said, "I'm thrilled to collaborate with Ahuja Residences for the exclusive pop-up, which is all about inclusivity and generosity. The project exemplifies the celebration that India as a country upholds. With this project, we're celebrating not just food but diverse cultures coming together. And the menu for the pop-up is specially curated, keeping various Indian flavours in mind."

Mr. Jaideep Ahuja, Managing Director, Ahuja Residences, added, "We are honoured to have provided hospitable accommodation solutions for 40 years. Ahuja Residences has served over half a million customers and aspires to be India's leading extended-stay and budget accommodations, provider. Through this pop-up, we have the privilege of bringing the finest dining experiences from all over the world to our discerning guests who expect nothing but the best at Café Breeze. This spectacular menu crafted by Chef Richa will be a nouvelle voyage which will provide an insight into the cultural diversity of the country."