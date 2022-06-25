For someone who lives outside their homes, we do understand how much you miss ghar ka khana. There was a time when you must have wanted to indulge in all that restaurant-style food, but not anymore. Now, a simple plate of dal chawal made by your mom also seems like a luxury. While you may not be able to have the food that was cooked at your home, it doesn't mean that you can't find its comfort anywhere else! Nanighar will be there for you if you are away from home and are craving home-cooked food. You will get less spicy and tastier food just like you get at home. The Mom Chefs will take care of your hygiene precisely as your mother does.





Nanighar is the brainchild of Debjani Mukherjee. This food tech app options for pre-order and live. This service will give homemakers a platform to become an entrepreneur. It is an initiative that aims toward women's empowerment. Nanighar has 500+ home cooks who deliver their hand-cooked food every day. It will also come up with an option to call a chef to prepare food at your home for 40-50 people at a time.

(Also Read: The New Barbeque Nation Outlet In Paschim Vihar Offers The Same Old Heavenly Food Experience)

The app offers you a delicious variety of food options. You can have Dhokla from Gujarat to Pongal from Tamil Nadu, Litti Chowkha from Bihar to Papaya Khar from Assam, Makki Di Roti from Punjab to Kosha Mangsho from Bengal. And that's not only it; they also have the options of other comforting items such as missal pav, chicken masala, aloo chop, chicken chop, biryanis, and various Indian breads! Isn't that amazing? Nanighar is a stop for all types of dishes!





In all these dishes, we highly recommend you trying their litti chowkha, kosha mangsho, aloo chop and biryani!

(Also Read: Japanese Food On Your Mind? ADRIFT Kaya In Delhi Is The New Place To Be)





Debjani Mukherjee, the founder of the app, says, "Nanighar is a dream not only for me, but it is also a dream of millions of women who are stay-at-home moms. You will get a mini India on your plate because the moms are from different parts of India. They make the dishes with fresh ingredients and maintain proper hygiene since they not only prepare the food for their customers but for their families too. So, it's not only a mere food app but a platform that is making India happier and healthier by empowering women."





So, the next time you crave the comforting taste of home-cooked food, order some from Nanighar!



