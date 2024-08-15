Breakfast is said to be the most significant meal of the day, but what about lunch? Eating a satisfying, high-protein, high-fibre lunch will set you up for the day, especially if you're trying to lose weight. However, this midday meal is often disregarded or rushed. If planned well, it can keep your energy levels up, stave off the afternoon slump and keep you full until dinner or snack time. Dietitian Natasha Mohan shared an easy and quick recipe that can be made a part of your weight loss diet. She shared a video of herself preparing a yummy-looking dal dish.

Also Read: Say Goodbye To Belly Fat With This Simple Drink: Cucumber Water For Weight Loss

Here is the full recipe:

1. Take 2 cups of arhar dal in a pressure cooker and add salt and turmeric powder. Let it cook.

2. Take 30g of wheat flour in a separate bowl, add kalonji, ajwain and salt. Knead the mixture with a little bit of water.

3. Now, make little balls of dough and flatten them with the help of a roller. Cut small circles from the flattened dough and set them in the shape of a flower (as shown in the video).

4. To make the tadka, heat ghee in a pan. Add heeng, cumin seeds, red chillies, mustard seeds, garlic, onion, tomato, chopped green chillies, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and garam masala to the pan.

5. Add the cooked lentils and flower-shaped dough into the tadka with a little bit of water.

6. Cook for 5-6 minutes. Serve it with roti or rice.

Also Read: 5 Masoor Dal Recipes For Weight Loss

Earlier, Natasha Mohan also shared the most common but worst food combinations that can ruin your weight loss diet.

1. Snacks at teatime are a staple in Indian households but we had no idea that this would be a roadblock to our weight loss efforts. Tea's tannins and caffeine might prevent iron from being absorbed when consumed with food, which can cause bloating and acidity.

2. Fruits are a popular breakfast choice for many but consuming them along with coffee, tea, or even coconut water may cause digestive issues.

3. After a large dinner, your stomach is already full. Avoid overstressing yourself by not having dessert right away. Allow a certain amount of time to pass between the two meals.

Also Read: Understanding The Yo-Yo Effect: Unravelling Its Impact On Weight Loss And Health