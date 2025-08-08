Millets are making a comeback in Indian kitchens, and it's easy to see why. Packed with fibre, essential nutrients and naturally gluten-free, they're perfect for anyone trying to make healthier choices. Jowar and ragi have become especially popular among weight watchers for their ease of preparation and versatility - you can even order jowar or ragi rotis from your favourite online food delivery app when you're short on time. Both can seamlessly replace regular wheat rotis, offering distinct benefits for cutting calories and boosting nutrition. But which one is the better choice for weight loss? Let's dive in to find out.

Also Read: 5 Reasons Jowar Rotis Are Taking Over Indian Kitchens (And Why You Should Switch Too)

What Are The Health Benefits Of Jowar Roti?

1. Aids In Weight Loss

Jowar roti's lower calorie count and high fibre content make it an ideal choice for those looking to shed pounds. By incorporating jowar roti into your diet, you can support your weight loss journey and achieve your goals.

2. Promotes Heart Health

According to the National Institutes Of Health (NIH), jowar roti is rich in potassium, which helps lower blood pressure and reduces the risk of heart disease. Eating it regularly can improve your overall heart health.

3. Antioxidant Benefits

A study published in the Journal Of Agricultural And Food Chemistry found that jowar contains a range of antioxidants, including phenolic acids and flavonoids. This means less inflammation, better overall health and a reduced risk of chronic diseases.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

Photo Credit: iStock

What Are The Health Benefits Of Ragi Roti?

1. Blood Sugar Control

Ragi roti's low glycaemic index makes it an excellent choice for diabetics and those who want to manage their blood sugar levels. Research suggests that ragi's low GI can also help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.

2. Good For Your Bones

Ragi roti is a good source of calcium, which is essential for building and maintaining strong bones. Research has shown that adequate calcium intake can reduce the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. So, if you want strong and healthy bones, ragi roti will make for a great addition to your diet.

3. Digestive Health

The high fibre content in ragi roti promotes regular bowel movements, preventing constipation and supporting a healthy gut microbiome. With regular consumption of ragi roti, you can expect to see a reduction in stomach issues.

Jowar Roti Or Ragi Roti - Which Is Better For Weight Loss?

So, which one is truly a better pick for weight loss? As you can see above, both are equally nutritious and make for more nutritious alternatives to regular wheat rotis. But the type you pick ultimately depends on your personal goal. If your goal is to reduce calorie intake, jowar roti may be the better choice as it contains fewer calories per serving. If your focus is on staying full for longer and keeping blood sugar stable, ragi roti is more effective.





Both are healthy alternatives to refined flour, so the best approach may be to include a mix of both in your diet. This way, you can enjoy the calorie advantage of jowar along with the satiety and nutrient benefits of ragi.





Also Read: Why Nutritionists Recommend Ragi Roti For Everyday Health





Whether you prefer to make jowar and ragi rotis at home or order them from an online food delivery platform, they can be a great addition to a healthy diet.





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.