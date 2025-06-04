Roti is a staple in Indian households, and for many of us, it's hard to imagine a day without it. Whether paired with dal or sabzi, it's a comforting food that completes our meal. Traditionally, roti is made with whole wheat flour (atta), but with the growing demand for gluten-free options and diverse diets, many are turning to alternative flours. One such option gaining popularity is ragi (finger millet), a nutritional powerhouse that offers incredible health benefits. From weight management to bone health, let's explore the benefits of incorporating ragi roti into your daily diet. But first, let's address some common questions you might have about ragi.

Why Ragi Is Winning Hearts (And Health Goals) Worldwide?

Ragi is loved for more reasons than one. This wonder millet boasts a rich nutritional profile, making it excellent for our overall health. It is rich in fibre, protein and vitamins and minerals such as vitamin B, calcium, iron and magnesium. The best part? Ragi is gluten-free, making it a great choice for people with gluten sensitivities.

Is Ragi Heating Or Cooling In Nature?

As per Ayurveda, ragi is considered to be a cooling food. It helps cool down the body from within, making it great for consumption during hot summer months.

Ragi Roti Benefits | Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Eating Ragi Roti Daily:

1.Aids In Weight Management

Struggling to shed those extra pounds? Ragi roti could be a great addition to your daily diet. Rich in fibre and protein, ragi roti promotes a feeling of fullness, thus preventing binge eating and supporting your weight loss journey. What's more, ragi is also rich in calcium and antioxidants, making it even healthier.

2. Helps Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Ragi roti can help regulate blood sugar levels, thanks to its low glycaemic index. According to Dr. Anju Sood, a Bangalore-based nutritionist, incorporating ragi into your morning meal or lunch can keep your system in check. This is especially beneficial for people with diabetes or those who want to maintain stable energy levels.

3. Promotes Bone Health

Ragi's high calcium content makes it an excellent choice for bone health. A study published in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found that consuming ragi increased calcium levels in premenopausal women, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. If you swap regular roti with ragi roti, it can benefit your bone health in the long run.

4. Good For Hair Growth

Ragi is beneficial for hair growth due to its rich nutritional profile. It contains amino acids, calcium and iron, which nourish the scalp and promote healthy hair growth. A study in the Journal of Cosmetics, Dermatological Sciences and Applications found that finger millet extract promoted hair growth in mice, suggesting its potential benefits for humans.

5. Reduces Risk Of Heart Disease

Did you know ragi roti can also help reduce the risk of heart disease? Yes, it's true. Since ragi is rich in fibre and antioxidants, it can help lower cholesterol levels. A study by NIH states that this can prevent the formation of blood clots, which can lead to heart attacks and strokes.

Word Of Caution: Side-Effects Of Too Much Ragi

While ragi is great for our health, excessive consumption can cause several side effects. Since it is high in fibre, eating too much of it can cause digestive issues such as bloating, gas and constipation. Not only this, ragi can also increase the risk of kidney stones and interfere with your thyroid function, as it contains compounds oxalates and goitrogens.

How To Make Soft Ragi Roti At Home

Use hot water for kneading: This helps soften the dough and makes it easier to roll.

Add ghee or oil: This adds moisture and improves texture.

Let the dough rest: Cover and keep it for 30 minutes, This helps the flour absorb moisture evenly, making the rotis softer.

Roll gently: This will help avoid cracks. Also use a bit of dry ragi flour to prevent sticking.

Cook on medium heat: Press the roti on both the sides gently to help it puff up.

Store immediately: Transfer the hot rotis directly into an insulated container. This traps steam and keeps them soft for long.

Ragi Roti: A Simple Daily Fix For Better Health

Incorporating ragi roti into your daily diet can have a significant impact on your overall health and wellbeing. So, consider swapping it with regular roti today!