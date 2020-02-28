Shilpa Shetty Makes Jowar Roti - 6 Other Delicious Jowar Recipes You Can Try

Shilpa Shetty shared a healthy yet flavourful recipe for Jowar Roti.

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actresses in the industry, and she regularly takes to Instagram to share recipes from her own kitchen. The actress is known to have an interesting take on healthy ingredients making recipes that are healthy yet flavourful. She recently shared the recipe for Jowar Roti which seemed like an interesting way to use the sorghum flour. The dough also has black sesame seeds which gave a wonderful texture to the roti and enriched it with even more healthy goodness. Take a look at her recipe:





"If you've been meaning to incorporate jowar into your daily diet, but didn't know how, here's the solution: the Jowar roti," wrote Shilpa Shetty in the caption sharing the video of the Jowar Roti recipe. She also shared some health benefits of eating Jowar in place of Maida, such as the fact that it is gluten free, it aids weight loss, helps regulate bowel movements and is beneficial for diabetics. Could there really be anything more one could need from a grain?





Jowar is a wonderful grain that is primarily grown in arid regions of the country. Also known as Sorghum, Jola or Jondhalaa, the great nutritional content makes for an amazing addition to the diet. Jowar is also rich in antioxidants that reduce the risk of various chronic health problems. If you're looking for an alternative flour to Maida or whole wheat that offers a multitude of health benefits, then Jowar may just fit the bill.





Although Jowar has just the right amount of health benefits, one often struggles to find recipes that can incorporate Jowar seamlessly in the diet. Jowar is also required to be boiled before it can be further be processed and made into any dish, Jowar roti included. But there is no dearth of recipes that can be made with this humble grain, from a delicious jowar apple crumble to jowar tacos! Check out some delicious jowar recipes:





Try these recipes and experience for yourself the magical benefits of Jowar!







