Healthy snacking doesn't have to be dull or repetitive. When you choose ingredients rich in protein and natural flavour, even everyday snacks can feel satisfying and nourishing. Protein helps keep you full for longer, supports muscle health, and reduces sudden hunger pangs between meals.





Tikkis-crispy, flavourful Indian patties-are already a much-loved snack. With the right mix of pulses, vegetables, dairy and whole grains, they can easily be turned into a nutritious option that fits into a healthy lifestyle. Whether you're trying to eat clean, keep your weight in check, or simply want a wholesome evening bite, high-protein tikkis are a smart and tasty choice.





Here are five easy, homemade tikki recipes that bring together both taste and nutrition.

1. Palak Chole Tikki

This tikki blends protein-rich chickpeas with iron-loaded spinach, making it both filling and nourishing. Shallow-frying or air-frying gives it a crisp outer layer and a soft, flavourful centre-without too much oil.





2. Beetroot Paneer Tikki

Bright, colourful, and packed with flavour, this tikki combines the protein of paneer with the antioxidant benefits of beetroot. Paneer adds richness, while beetroot brings a gentle sweetness, making this a unique and eye-catching snack.





3. Chana Dal Tikki

Made with soaked and cooked Bengal gram, this tikki is a great plant-based protein option. It's hearty, satisfying, and perfect for an evening snack or even a light, protein-rich meal.





4. Rajma Tikki

Kidney beans are naturally high in protein and fibre. When mashed and mixed with onions and spices, they create a creamy, flavourful tikki that keeps you full for longer. It also works brilliantly as a burger patty or a lunchbox addition.





5. Oats Moong Dal Tikki

This fusion tikki brings together complex carbohydrates from oats and high-quality plant protein from moong dal. The dal keeps it soft and nutritious, while oats add a light crunch and support healthy digestion.

These high-protein tikki recipes show that healthy eating can be full of flavour, easy to prepare, and truly satisfying.