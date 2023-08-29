When it comes to fitness, exercise and diet go hand in hand. We have all surely come across people who eliminate rice from their diets as soon as they embark on their weight loss journey. Well, fitness enthusiasts aren't alone. Most of us have at least once felt guilty about indulging in all-rice dishes like biryani or pulao. But how would you react if we told you that "rice is nice"? Courtesy of celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, we get the clarifications "in the world which is leaning towards avocados." On the occasion of Onam, the nutritionist dropped a video in which she was seen busting the myths revolving around rice.

In the clip, Rujuta Diwekar is sitting at her dining table with a plate full of rice placed next to sabzi and lentils. The video opens with the text "Why should you not feel guilty after eating rice?" And Rujuta asks, "Is rice fattening?" She answers, "No, rice is not fattening." Yes, you read that correctly. She continues, "If you are trying to lose weight, you don't need to eliminate rice." Rujuta also elaborates on the root cause of the myth that claims rice is fattening. She adds, "The reason why we feel that rice is fattening is that as a previously colonised country, we looked down upon most native practices and food. For instance, eating rice, eating your food while sitting on the floor, or eating with your hand."

Naming a few varieties of rice from Maharashtra and Bihar, Rujuta reveals that no particular variety is superior. Instead, one must consume rice that takes less time to reach your plate. She says, “The rice of your region is best for you. The marcha rice of Bihar, wada kolam rice of Maharashtra, and navara rice of Kerala. The rice that travels a shorter distance to reach your plate is the best. Is there a specific portion of rice you should have? The answer is again no. You can eat as much rice as you want. Just make sure that it is part of a wholesome meal.”

Then she gave an instance of her plate, showing that she was consuming rice along with lentils, local vegetable "guar," and a raw salad. Rujuta Diwekar concluded by saying that you must follow the dietary traditions of your region when consuming rice. Several celebrities were quick to acknowledge the post. TV actress Kavita Kaushik commented, “Absolutely gold… thank God we have Rujuta in a world leaning towards avocados, edamame, and couscous... I don't even know how to spell them right.”

What are your thoughts on rice? Share with us in the comments below.