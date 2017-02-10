Healing Power of Essential Oils: Tea Tree, Jasmine and More

Highlights Essential oils are good for several beauty remedies

They are highly therapeutic and can be used for aroma therapy

It is important to remember that all essential oils require a carrier oil

meditation to corporates but they can be used in a variety of beauty potions too.The most important thing to remember is that all essential oils require a carrier oil and that means that you can use a heavy oil to massage the essential oils into the skin as they cannot be used directly. Coconut castor and even rice bran oil can be used as carrier oils. Let’s start with some basic skin problems and how to tackle them with the use of essential oils.Take about 2 drops of Tea Tee oil and mix it with 1tsp of Fuller’s Earth ( multani mitti ) and some spring water. Make a smooth paste and apply this on acne and pimples on the face. This oil naturally kills bacteria that leads to pimples.If you have damaged or parched hair that is thinning and requires nourishment then I suggest that you massage your hair with castor oil to which you have added 4-5drops of Ylang Ylang oil. This also helps hair to grow and thicken hair. It is also known to protect the hair from salt water and chlorine.3.I have often seen even the best of skins looking dull. For this take 2tsp of almond oil and add 2 drops of Rose Hip oil and massage into the skin to see the most amazing and rejuvenated skin in no time at all. This just wakes up the skin as it contains Vitamin C and Lycopene.If you are suffering from stretch marks and loose skin that has lost its elasticity, then I recommend that you should massage your skin with a mix of coconut oil and Jasmine oil. Take approximately 50ml of pure coconut oil and mix this 5 drops of Jasmine oil. The stretch marks will fade with regular use.These days we often hear of ‘face peels’ for turning back the clock. I suggest a natural solution for this too. 3-4 drops of frankincense, patchouli or geranium help improve the skin’s elasticity and encourage cell turn over. These oils also help to tighten the skin and lessen fine lines and wrinkles. I always feel they are best used either in almond oil or avocado oil.Betacarotene and Vitamin A found in Carrot seed oil both detoxify and promote cell growth. This in turn helps block nasty free radicals found in the environment. Carrot seed oil is also an excellent sunscreen protecting the skin against pollution.Most people are afraid to start their journey with aroma oils but once you start you cannot go wrong. There are a lot of poor quality essential oils available in the market so be careful when you are picking them up for packs and peels to be used at home. The good quality ones may be a little more expensive but it is better to buy pure essential oils that you would eventually be using on your face and hair.

Suparna Trikha is a beauty expert based in New Delhi. She also teaches meditation through aromatherapy and organises corporate workshops for distressing. She has her own range of 40 beauty products and proposes to launch them very soon in the Indian market as well as abroad. With this crusade of moving back to nature, Suparna believes in making people healthier and more beautiful the natural way.

