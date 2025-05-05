Cooking in summer, especially in the afternoon heat, feels like a full-blown task no one signs up for. That is why, during this season, most of us are always searching for quick and easy lunch recipes that do not demand hours in the kitchen. While summer brings plenty of healthy and flavourful vegetables, the time they take to cook often puts us off. But bhindi (okra) is the one vegetable that always comes to the rescue. It is perfect for days when you want to whip up something in minutes. From achari bhindi to kurkuri bhindi and even stuffed bhindi, you can try so many things with it. Bhindi fans are everywhere, and this vegetable rarely lets anyone down. Now adding to that list is besan masala bhindi, a crispy, spicy, and incredibly easy version of okra that you will want on repeat.





What Makes Besan Masala Bhindi So Special?

If you are into crispy okra, then this one is going to be your favourite. One common complaint with bhindi is that it turns soggy after cooking. But thanks to the gram flour coating in this recipe, that crunch stays intact. Add to that a mix of simple spices, and it is packed with flavour. You can serve it as a sabzi or even enjoy it as a crunchy snack on its own. The best part? This besan masala bhindi recipe takes just 15 minutes to cook, making it one of the best summer lunch ideas for busy or lazy days.

How To Cut Bhindi Without That Sticky Mess

Cutting okra without dealing with that sticky slime is a real struggle. But there are a few easy tips that make it manageable.





Always wash the bhindi under running water around five to six hours in advance and place it in a sieve to let the water drain out completely.





Once it is dry, spread the bhindi on a clean kitchen towel. This helps soak up any leftover moisture so it does not turn sticky while cooking.





When you are ready to cut, rub a lemon slice on the knife before chopping.





Also, for the best crunch, only add salt after the bhindi is completely cooked. Adding it too early makes it soft.

How To Make Besan Masala Bhindi

Take 250 grams of bhindi and trim the ends. Slice it lengthwise into four thin strips. Now add one cup of gram flour, red chilli powder, turmeric, salt, carom seeds, two teaspoons oil, and lemon juice to the bhindi.





Mix everything well, making sure the bhindi is evenly coated with the flour and spices. Heat oil in a pan and fry the bhindi on medium heat until golden and crispy. You can serve this crispy okra recipe as a snack or mix it into a masala and eat it with roti or paratha.

Basic Masala Gravy:

Take three large onions, slice them, and sauté in oil until golden. Add two chopped tomatoes and cook till soft. Add crushed garlic and green chilli and sauté for a few seconds. Now add red chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, and garam masala as per taste and cook for two minutes. Add two teaspoons of curd and mix it in. Once the masala is well cooked, add the fried bhindi, a little more salt if needed, and serve.





One important tip: only add the fried bhindi to the masala if you are eating it right away. If you mix it and let it sit, all that crispiness will vanish.





Try this easy bhindi recipe as part of your next summer meal plan. It is quick, flavourful, and hits all the right notes.