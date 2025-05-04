There is a new dining trend gaining popularity that blends creativity with cuisine – welcome to the world of “sip-and-paint” restaurants. They not only serve delicious food and drinks but also offer guests canvas and paint to unleash their inner artist. From one such venue, a lighthearted video went viral. It captures the joys – and minor mishaps – of the experience. Shared on Instagram by content creator Tori Ratima, the clip shows her painting with one hand while holding a cheese stick in the other. In a moment of confusion, she accidentally dips the cheese stick into pink paint instead of ketchup. After taking a bite and chewing for a few seconds, she realises the mix-up and bursts into laughter.





The side note read, "When you did more sip than paint."







The viral video amused the internet and clocked more than 72 million views.





A user wrote, "The fact that you took a while to taste the paint and then took another while to look at the paint and figure out that it was paint bro, how much sipping did you do."





Another added, "Your tongue-to-brain receptors are off by like 500 business days."





Recalling a similar incident, a viewer wrote, "I was removing polish from my nails... had a cold bottle of Sprite next to the polish remover. Guess which bottle I took a swig from?! I could hardly breathe and became the Exorcist not long after."





"I once went to dip my brush in my wine glass," shared a user.





A person remarked, "Glad they make non-toxic paint now and not lead paint. Lol."





Ever had your own sip-and-paint mishap? We would love to hear your story. Share it in the comments section below.





