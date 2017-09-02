5 Natural Home Remedies For Dark Lips

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: September 02, 2017 12:43 IST
1. Lemon
Lemon has natural bleaching and exfoliating properties. You can either squeeze half a lemon and apply the juice directly on your lips daily or you can also take a thin slice of lemon, sprinkle a bit of sugar on top and rub it on your lips. It will exfoliate dead cells for fresher skin to appear.
You may have known about olive oils benefits for your health, skin and hair, but did you that it can also give you rosy pink lips and moisturize them too? Prepare you own natural scrub by mixing one-half teaspoon of sugar and a few drops of extra virgin olive oil. Scrub your lips gently with this mixture once a week for best results.
3. Rose Water
Rose water has several healing properties which can work well for soothing and moisturizing your lips. Mix a drop of rose water with a teaspoon of honey and apply on your lips. Do this two to three times a day. You can also mix a tablespoon of rose petal paste and one teaspoon of butter, honey, or milk cream and apply the paste on your lips at least twice a day for best results.
4. Pomegranate
The pink fruit can also bring back the natural pinkish hue of your lips. Mix together a tablespoon of pomegranate juice, beetroot juice and carrot juice. Apply it on your dark lips once daily, for best results.
5. Almond Oil
Almond oil can work wonders in making your lips supple and help you get rid of pigmentation. Apply the oil on your lips before bedtime. You can also mix lime juice with almond oil and apply to prevent darkening of lips.