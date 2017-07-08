8 Interesting Restaurants In Khan Market You Must Try

Highlights Khan Market is a renowned shopper's hub in Delhi

The Shoppers paradise is also lined with many restaurants

Here are our top picks

Set in the heart of South Delhi, Khan Market is every foodie and shopper's dream come true. A hub of top brands, designer boutiques, upscale jewelers and artisans throng Khan Market, making it the place to head to for picking exquisite items. But that's not all, it is also one of the most preferred markets in Delhi to catch up with friends and let your hair down. Cozy and quaint or grand and quirky, Khan Market is packed with umpteen bar and restaurants to fill you with the much needed zest. Here are our top picks -

1. Mamagoto



One of the most sought after Pan-Asian restaurant in town, Mamagoto packs some of the most lip-smacking East Asian and Oriental delights. The quirky ambience is an added bonus. Mamagoto literally translates to "playing with food" in Japanese. This 'play' of flavours stand out in all the dishes offered by the restaurant. One has to try their Thai Crispy Vegetables, Kungpao Chicken, Coal Fried Egg-Plant and Tempura Shrimp.

Where: 53, 1st Floor, Middle Lane, Khan Market, New Delhi

Cost For two: INR 1800



2.The Chatter House



The Chatter House is all that the name suggests and more. The cozy interiors lined with vintage photographs and journal, bricked walls and lamps would instantly want to make you indulge in an easy round of chatter with your friends and loved ones. And to make the experience even more intimate is its interesting restaurant and bar menu. From picking quick bites like Potato Wedges, Peri Peri Chicken and Pork Ribs to a lavish Indian and Italian main course spread, The Chatter House's extensive menu is sure to impress.

Where: 58, 1st & 2nd Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

Cost For Two: INR 1900



3.Smokehouse Deli



Smoke House Deli in Khan Market is the second outlet of the branch in Delhi after its original in Connaught Place. The quaint vintage space lined with ink sketches on the plush white walls is a sight in itself. Do try their extensive breakfast menu (available all through the day) containing the likes of cereals, granola chunks with honey, seasonal fruits, stuffed omelet, salmon and wasabi. The mains and appetisers don't disappoint either. Sautéed Tenderloin Lamb Stroganoff , Herb Crusted Lamb Chops, Pan Seared Salmon and House Spiced Smoked Chicken are a must try.

Where: 17, 1st Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

Cost For Two: INR 1800



4. Perch Wine and Coffee Bar



Known primarily for an exquisite range of wines, coffee and cocktails, Perch packs some of the best salads, soups, and small bites as well. Try their Chicken and Cheddar Melted Gougeres, Norwegian Salmon, Spicy Pork Sausages and Grilled Asparagus with Couscous and Sauce Vierge.

Where: 71, 1st Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

Cost For Two: INR 2000

5. Big Chill

Ever since its establishment in 2000, Big Chill has continued to be the most popular haven for the sweet and savoury cravings. Renowned for its lip-smacking pastas and sinful desserts, Big Chill fans are only growing in number each passing day. Amongst the 'must haves' here are the Chicken Pasta with Piri Piri Sauce, the veggie Penne Primavera, Blueberry Cheesecake, Mississippi Mud Pie and the Belgian Chocolate Shake.

Where: 68-A, Khan Market, New Delhi

Cost For Two: INR 1500

6.Wok In the Clouds



The upscale urban and chic décor coupled with an interesting Oriental-Indian-Continental spread, Wok in the Clouds is all about good quality food and versatility. Try their Coconut Kulfi, Orange and Coriander Mojito, Prawns in Ginger Garlic Sauce, Vegetarian Schezuan Treasure and Sliced Chicken in Black Bean Sauce and head home with a sweet smile.

Where: Shop 52, Khan Market, New Delhi

Cost For Two: INR 2000



If the bright and peppy ambience doesn't fill your heart with joy, trust the delicious range of Town Hall's sushis and dim sums to do the trick for you. The highlighting feature of the restaurant has to be its Sushi Bar, curating some of the best combinations of sushi like Mixed Vegetable Tempura, Roch Shrimp Tempura in Sriracha, Yellow Tail Jalepeno in Wasabi Soy and others. The lip-smacking appetisers like Filipino Barbeque Pork Belly, Tofu Steak and Crispy Lamb are worth their penny too.Where: 60-61, Near Dayal Opticals, Middle Circle Lane, Khan Market, New DelhiCost For Two: INR 2500Mr.Choy is a cosy cafe buzzing with quirky birdcage, interesting lamps and paintings. With a menu showcasing an interesting range of bao , sushi and dumplings, Mr. Choy is garnering quite some attention for its flavourful Oriental and Pan-Asian delicacies. One must try the Assorted Dim Sum Snack Bowl, Filipino and Chinese Style Thin Noodles with Black Bean Sauce, Belgian Pork Belly Bao in Barbeque Sauce, Pork Dumplings and more!Where: 15, Middle Lane, Khan Market, New DelhiCost For Two: INR 1300